Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU dining staff dish on meal planning in the dining halls
January 9, 2024
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
January 9, 2024
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post explores nuances behind mass shooting research
January 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2856 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
1131 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
990 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU dining staff dish on meal planning in the dining halls

Every+few+months%2C+the+dining+halls+serve+a+themed+meal+as+part+of+NU+Dining%E2%80%99s+cultural+series.+Preparing+these+special+meals+brings+new+considerations+for+the+dining+staff.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Every few months, the dining halls serve a themed meal as part of NU Dining’s cultural series. Preparing these special meals brings new considerations for the dining staff.
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor
January 9, 2024

Northwestern students are always talking about dining hall food. From ranking the dining halls to remarking on the abundance of cauliflower in Allison dining hall, students have strong opinions. Still, many don’t realize the complexity of the meal planning process.

Juan Aguayo is the director of operations for Compass Group, the food service company contracted by NU. Aguayo said the dining staff create biannual menus for the dining halls.

“Our culinary team writes and develops menus for each dining hall based on higher education trends, market trends and the needs and feedback of our Northwestern community,” Aguayo said. “Each dining hall’s executive chef makes adjustments to menus as needed based on product availability, seasonal offerings and special events.”

The dining staff also try to accommodate diverse dietary needs, according to Demetrios Kyprianos, district executive chef for Compass Group. The Pure Eats section in each dining hall serves foods free of the top eight major allergens and gluten, and the Foster-Walker Complex East dining hall only offers Pure Eats foods.

The food served at Pure Eats is prepared in a separate area with specific cooking utensils to reduce the risk of allergen cross-contamination, Kyprianos said.

The dining staff also consider the nutritional value of dining hall food when developing meal plans.

“We work closely with our campus dietitian, Maddy McDonough, to ensure that our offerings are not only nutrient dense, but varied in nature,” Kyprianos said. “Maddy runs several reports on our menus using our menu-planning software to gain key insights on macronutrients, sodium content, sugar content and more.”

Every few months, the dining halls serve a themed meal as part of NU Dining’s Cultural Series. Previous events have included a Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Dinner and a Lunar New Year Brunch.

The dining staff consider additional factors when preparing these meals.

“Our main priority when planning the menus for our cultural series is to provide an authentic menu experience,” Aguayo said. “We work with our culinary team as well as an array of student organizations for input and feedback for these events.”

Student input is an important part of the meal planning process. Aguayo said. The NU Dining team reviews feedback from the Dine on Campus website, ‘Happy or Not’ kiosks located in the dining halls, live student focus groups, dining committees and social media accounts.

Communication freshman Annika Nelson said she generally enjoys the dining hall food on campus.

“The dining hall food is not incredible, but it’s a lot better than what some kids have,” Nelson said.

Nelson also said there is not much variety in the food served because of the rotation of common ingredients on the menu.

SESP freshman Hope Jordan said she has noticed a pattern of a starchy food paired with a protein-rich food and a vegetable served at each meal. She said she would like more variety since she has noticed the cuisine is mostly American.

However, Aguayo said the dining staff aims to cater to a multicultural group of students at NU.

“We strive to provide diverse, inclusive, nutritious, delicious, sustainable meals that support our students and faculty, and also create community through food experiences,” Aguayo said.

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

‘Why Northwestern’: NU seniors reflect on college experiences

Early Decision acceptance rate falls as applications rise

Prospective students learn about campus through virtual programming
More to Discover
More in Campus
Allowing students to report in Washington on Capitol Hill with full press credentials, the program is one of the most popular for Medill students.
Medill on the Hill program gears up for new class, election season
“Palestine Lives” is the first of six guest lectures this quarter organized by the MENA Studies Program as part of its Palestine in Context series.
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
The Creative Writing program on average accepts half of the applicants that apply to its year-long sequence programs, according to program director Juan Martinez.
NU Creative Writing program invites student wordsmiths
Students participating in the Chicago Field Studies program can complete their internships in person, remotely or hybrid.
Chicago Field Studies matches students with course credit and hands-on experience in the workforce
At the National Immigrant Justice Center, Zhu said he will oppose government efforts to deny asylum claims to immigrants who have suffered or fear persecution for belonging to a particular social group.
Pritzker alum Henry Zhu awarded Skadden Fellowship for public interest law
Communication Prof. Neil Verma worked on the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes this year.
NU alumni, Communication professor to be featured at Golden Globes
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in