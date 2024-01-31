Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1863 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
943 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
613 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators

Mayor+Daniel+Biss+walked+into+Norris+University+Center+on+his+way+to+a+discussion+with+NU%E2%80%99s+Associated+Student+Government.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss walked into Norris University Center on his way to a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government.
Shun Graves and Jerry Wu
January 31, 2024

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss spoke about making challenging “judgment calls” on divisive issues and joked about his time as a state legislator in a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government Wednesday night.

Wearing a casual pullover and patterned green socks, Biss spoke with ASG senators about taking risks as a leader and ticking off milestones throughout his political career. His hourlong talk took place amid a tumultuous moment in town-gown relations, but Biss did not directly mention the still-brewing Ryan Field controversy during his talk.

“Sometimes there will be times where you don’t feel that community support, and then you start to make a judgment call,” Biss said. “Are you willing to do what you believe to be the right thing, which is consistent with the long-term goals of the community?”

In November, Biss cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the contentious plan to rebuild and host concerts at Northwestern’s football stadium — a decision which drew criticism from residents and local activists. He told The Daily after the meeting that the Ryan Field vote counted among his hard judgments.

During the meeting, he also discussed the Margarita Inn, a controversial shelter operated by Connections for the Homeless. Despite initial pushback from some residents, people eventually “came around” to supporting a permanent shelter there, he said.

Biss’ talk spanned the breadth of his political experience. Prior to his entry into politics, he served as an assistant math professor at the University of Chicago. Biss recalled how he lost his first bid for the Illinois House in 2008 and went on to serve several years in both houses of the state legislature.

“I wound up where I was in the legislature because I absolutely got in a race that I had no business being in,” Biss said, jokingly referring to his first election. “But because of the thing that I never could have predicted — namely somebody else’s retirement two years later — it positioned me to wind up in the legislature.”

Biss also ran unsuccessfully for Illinois governor in 2018 before assuming his current role as Evanston’s mayor in 2021

ASG senators remarked that while Biss does not come from a public policy background, he constantly strives for “good town-gown relations.” 

“He didn’t start out as a politician. It’s something that he was drawn to,” said SESP senior and Speaker of the Senate Leah Ryzenman. “I really admire the way that he talked about when making decisions, being able to kind of prioritize the right thing to do.”

Biss added that the key to maintaining community relations comes from being “respectful of the will of the majority” while tending to the other side’s concerns.

Communication junior and NU College Democrats representative Aimee Resnick said the mayor’s appearance at the Senate meeting showcased his efforts to engage with the Northwestern community.

“I’d love to see Northwestern (in a place) where it’s not a big deal to see the mayor on campus,” Resnick said. “I think it just goes to show that he is a member of the Northwestern community, just as Northwestern students are members of the Evanston community.”

During a question-and-answer session, Biss riffed about his qualms with the political system. At one point, Biss listened as an ASG senator explained how each NU school receives representation proportional to its student population.

“So it’s really not a senate at all, it’s more of a house,” Biss responded. “For the record, the U.S. Senate should not exist, so you guys are on the right track.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  ‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field

—  ASG Senate passes legislation to honor alumni veterans and approve Election Commission guidelines

—  ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
More to Discover
More in Campus
Weinberg senior Ben Katz proposed legislation limiting club participation to two clubs for students in the name of preserving mental health, he said.
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
To kick off Black History Month, the Black Poetry Society and Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell will host a poetry workshop on Feb. 1.
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
University of Wisconsin-Madison philosophy Prof. Annette Zimmermann said it would not be beneficial to pause AI deployment in the U.S. because it would harm competition with foreign adversaries.
Cognitive Science Program hosts panel on effects of AI in politics
The Great Lakes water region provides 40 million residents from the U.S. and Canada with fresh water.
Great Lakes Project secures millions in funding with Northwestern as key partner
NUGW’s demands for an increased stipend, comprehensive healthcare and financial support for international workers are still on the table in contract negotiations.
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in