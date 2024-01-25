Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
January 25, 2024
NU Students Demand Action co-founder joins more than 140 students across the nation to call for an end to gun violence
January 25, 2024
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
January 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4630 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2220 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
3
2137 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU Students Demand Action co-founder joins more than 140 students across the nation to call for an end to gun violence

The+letter%2C+published+in+more+than+50+student+newspapers+across+the+country%2C+is+titled+%E2%80%9CWe+will+not+wait+for+the+next+school+shooting.%E2%80%9D
Daily file illustration by Alex Perry
The letter, published in more than 50 student newspapers across the country, is titled “We will not wait for the next school shooting.”
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor
January 25, 2024

Warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.

More than 140 college and high school student leaders signed a letter calling for an end to gun violence published in The Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Wednesday. The letter was simultaneously published by more than 50 student newspapers at universities across the country.

Weinberg senior Mirabella Johnson, the co-founder and co-lead of Northwestern’s chapter of Students Demand Action, signed the letter, titled “We will not wait for the next school shooting.”

Johnson said the Clark Street Beach shooting in April — which left one Evanston community member dead and two injured — and the shots fired near NU’s Chicago campus in November brought the issue of gun violence closer to home.

“We’re the next generation of leaders, and we’ve seen too many of our friends be impacted by this,” Johnson said. “We don’t have to wait for something bad to happen … to take action and show our force and our power.”

Johnson added that student leaders representing DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also signed the letter. 

Vice President Kamala Harris shared the op-ed in a post to her X account Wednesday. 

“I am proud of these young leaders on campuses across America for organizing and using their voices to call for actions that will save lives,” Harris said in the post.

The letter reflected on past moments when youth activism led to change and invited others to join the movement against gun violence in schools.

Johnson said it’s important to be proactive and preventative with gun advocacy.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t get involved with the advocacy work and educating themselves until it’s too late — until they’ve lost someone,” she said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @SQPowers04

Related Stories:

Assailants in custody after shots fired on NU’s Chicago campus 

A year after its formation, Moms Demand Action continues gun violence prevention efforts in Evanston Moms Demand Action Evanston advocates for gun violence prevention

EPD arrests second offender in Clark Street Beach shooting
More to Discover
More in Campus
About 400 students left handprints in the colors of the Palestinian flag on The Rock Wednesday.
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga
Students discussed the way carceral logic manifests in education, including in the lack of accommodations for students with disabilities and health issues.
UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event
The investigation follows a complaint filed by Zachary Marschall, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform — a self-proclaimed “conservative watchdog” of higher education.
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Benjamin spoke on her latest book “Imagination: A Manifesto” at the annual Loeschner Leadership Lecture Series.
Sociologist Ruha Benjamin talks imagination in education at Loeschner Leadership Lecture
Students enjoyed chocolate cupcakes as they learned from each other’s experiences with and perspectives on death.
Death Over Cake lightens the conversation of loss for students
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in