Northwestern tennis doubles partners Gleb Blekher and Felix Nordby talk to each other while holding tennis balls and rackets.
Captured: Men’s Tennis: Northwestern loses first home game to Louisville 4-3

Carlotta Angiolillo, Reporter
January 21, 2024

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

In their second match of the weekend, Northwestern men’s tennis hosted Louisville for their first home game of the season, losing 4-3. The Wildcats are now 0-3 and are looking for their first win in 2024 with the ITA Kickoff against Mississippi on Jan. 27.

Tennis player Felix Nordby looks to the other side of the court holding a tennis racket.Felix Nordby crouches on the ground in front of the net while holding a tennis racket in preparation for the match.Arvid Swan, head coach of Northwestern Men’s Tennis, holds out his fist to tennis player Greyson Casey for a fist bump.Tennis player Gleb Blekher holds out his tennis racket.Tennis doubles partners Chad Miller and Owen Megargee shake hands with two Louisville players.Tennis player Presley Thieneman kneels to hit the ball.Tennis player Saiprakash Goli sticks out his tongue and prepares to hit the ball.Tennis player Saiprakash Goli pumps his fist and screams in celebration.Northwestern tennis player Greyson Casey prepares to hit the ball.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @carlottaang76

