Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour

Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor
January 19, 2024

Students from the 2023 Segal Design Institute’s Leonardo, Geometry, and the Art of Manufacturing class spent Winter Quarter 2023 designing sand molds. Their reward: casting the molds using liquid iron.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @charcole27

