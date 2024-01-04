Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

NU alumni, Communication professor to be featured at Golden Globes

Communication+Prof.+Neil+Verma+worked+on+the+final+scene+of+Martin+Scorsese%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CKillers+of+the+Flower+Moon%2C%E2%80%9D+which+was+nominated+for+Best+Motion+Picture+at+the+Golden+Globes+this+year.
Illustration by Jacob Wendler
Communication Prof. Neil Verma worked on the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes this year.
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor
January 4, 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will feature nominated work by Northwestern alumni and faculty, the University announced Dec. 12.

The award ceremony will take place Sunday and will air on CBS. 

Greta Lee (Communication ‘05) was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role as Nora in the A24 film “Past Lives.” The film, centered around the Korean concept of “inyeon,” or fate, follows Nora as she reconnects with a childhood crush decades after she emigrated from South Korea. 

Behind the scenes, Liza Katzer (Communication ‘08) was an executive producer for “Ted Lasso,” the sports comedy-drama that was nominated for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for the third time. Nominated in the same category is “The Bear,” on which Sofya Levitsky-Weitz (Communication ‘15) served as a writer and story editor. Her work on the show’s first season earned her a Writers Guild Award. 

Will Arbery (Communication ‘15) was a writer and co-producer of the final season of “Succession,” nominated for Best Television Series (Drama) as well as several acting categories. 

Finally, Communication Prof. Neil Verma was a historical consultant on the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) and Best Director (Motion Picture), among other categories. Verma will give a talk at NU about his work on the film alongside Chicago-based performer and musician Nick White on Monday.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @joyycee_l

