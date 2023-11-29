Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
33° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Epstein: Northwestern’s resurgence, home-field success a promising sign for a program and coach on the rise
November 29, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Big Ten slate, early test against No. 1 Purdue
November 29, 2023
It’s formal season: Reading Period brings studying, packing amid social formals
November 29, 2023
Trending Stories
1
11969 Views
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 27, 2023
2
434 Views
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 22, 2023
3
410 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • November 25, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Epstein: Northwestern’s resurgence, home-field success a promising sign for a program and coach on the rise

An+athlete+in+a+white+jersey+puts+his+arm+around+a+coach+in+a+green+hat.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Coach David Braun celebrates with redshirt senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher postgame. Braun was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, while Gallagher earned second-team all conference honors Tuesday.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
November 29, 2023

A hop, a skip and a jump from a year ago, former Gameday Editor John Riker penned a season-ending piece titled “Everything we needed to know about the 2022 Wildcats, we learned on their home field.” Northwestern had just dropped its final game of the season in blowout fashion to in-state rival Illinois, drawing a dismal demise to an 0-6 home campaign.

For then-head coach Pat Fitzgerald, change was on the horizon following a 1-11 season. His team suffered losses to FCS and Group of Five opponents, prompting a shakeup to his coaching staff. From a leadership standpoint, captains Adetomiwa Adebawore, Evan Hull and Peter Skoronski departed for the NFL draft.

He’d look beyond his traditional hires with NFL ties, instead bringing in a bevy of promising coaching names, regardless of FBS or Power Five experience. Gone were defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer, and in came David Braun, Christian Smith and Armon Binns.

While Braun, Smith and Binns came from FCS programs, they’d each play an integral role in the Wildcats’ 2023 resurgence — even with the seismic shift that shook up NU’s coaching staff less than two months before the team’s opening kickoff at Rutgers. 

Taking the podium at Big Ten Media Days in July, Braun promised the team was ready to make a statement.

“Through one-on-one meetings with a majority of our team, I have found a team that has come together, that truly loves one another, and has an incredible resolve to attack the 2023 season and write their own story about overcoming adversity,” Braun said.

Braun galvanized his group from his interim tenure’s crux, producing results that landed him the permanent head coaching gig. Smith transformed the defensive line that appeared as the team’s achilles heel into a juggernaut, and Binns led a dynamic receiving corps and rallied offensive troops from the sideline.

Under Braun, the ‘Cats sparked a renaissance in their final season at the old-Ryan Field, proving Riker’s words rang true once more. During a 7-5 regular season that marked the largest win improvement in the FBS from last year, NU fortified its 97-year-old stadium back into a fortress and punched its first postseason ticket since the 2020 season.

With the monumental turnaround from last season and after weathering a proverbial category-five internal storm this summer, Braun received consensus Big Ten Coach of the Year honors Tuesday.

“It’s a credit to our players — it’s a credit to this staff,” Braun told Big Ten Network after receiving the award. “It’s a credit to the resolve of the entire program.”

After a lackluster season opener in Piscataway against Rutgers that resembled much of the team’s struggles from a year before, the ’Cats took care of business against UTEP, snapping a 693-day losing streak on US soil. Still, defeating a C-USA opponent didn’t sound any alarm bells.

Two weeks later, NU found itself in a 21-point fourth quarter hole against Minnesota. Much like its past display at Duke, the ‘Cats struggled to contain the Golden Gophers’ rushing attack. Past NU teams would’ve surely rolled over — but this year’s squad had a way of making the improbable a reality. 

By the time graduate student tight end Charlie Mangieri hauled in the game-clinching touchdown grab in overtime, an aura of shock had already overtaken Ryan Field. A three-score comeback complete in the blink of an eye — something special was brewing in Evanston.

Splitting their next two games against then-No. 6 Penn State and Howard, the ‘Cats held a 3-3 record at the bye week, with everything on the line in the latter half of the season.

“I really challenged the group entering the second half (of the season), all the goals and aspirations that this group has for themselves, the story that they hope to write… (is) still right in front of them,” Braun said.  

Although those goals appeared an ocean away last season, and perhaps drifted even further off the map this past summer, NU is now a program reborn. 

It seemed that the purple and white were in for a dull dilemma from the basement of the Big Ten throughout the year. Instead, the ’Cats compiled a 5-1 record inside their stomping grounds, recaptured the Land of Lincoln Trophy in enemy territory, secured a bowl bid and found a leader to guide the program into the new wave of collegiate football.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Five ‘Cats tabbed 2023 All-Big Ten defense honorees

Football: David Braun named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Football: Wide receiver Cam Johnson’s career-game leads Northwestern to reclaim Land of Lincoln Trophy
More to Discover
More in 2023 Holiday Guide
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
A basketball player in a white jersey shoots the basketball.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Big Ten slate, early test against No. 1 Purdue
An illustration of gold letters that reads formal season on a blue background.
It’s formal season: Reading Period brings studying, packing amid social formals
A man wearing a dark jacket and gloves points toward trees.
Chicago-area tree farms brave soil conditions, gear up for Christmas rush
A dorm at night, lit by a lamp.
NU launches continuous housing program: Meet the students staying on campus this Winter Break
Mittal: My experience perusing World Market with 20 bucks
Mittal: My experience perusing World Market with 20 bucks
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in