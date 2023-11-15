Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps

The 2023 Illinois Report Card, released by the Illinois State Board of Education last month, showed glimpses of students beginning to bounce back in learning levels and test scores after pandemic disruption since 2020.

The annual report collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools. The scores are compared with state and local standards that help school districts determine their future goals.

The Evanston/Skokie Community School District 65 saw students continue to climb in state exam scores. Their performance on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, which assesses how students in grades 3-8 are meeting Illinois Learning Standards in English Language Arts and Mathematics, showed improvement.