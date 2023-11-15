Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
How the Evanston ADA Advisory Committee supports people with disabilities
November 15, 2023
Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps
November 15, 2023
Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus
November 15, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1671 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
884 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
714 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps

The+annual+Illinois+Report+Card+collects+data+from+each+public+school+district+in+Illinois+to+measure+performance+of+students+and+schools.
Daily file illustration by Cynthia Zhang
The annual Illinois Report Card collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools.
Jerry Wu, Reporter
November 15, 2023

The 2023 Illinois Report Card, released by the Illinois State Board of Education last month, showed glimpses of students beginning to bounce back in learning levels and test scores after pandemic disruption since 2020. 

The annual report collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools. The scores are compared with state and local standards that help school districts determine their future goals.

The Evanston/Skokie Community School District 65 saw students continue to climb in state exam scores. Their performance on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, which assesses how students in grades 3-8 are meeting Illinois Learning Standards in English Language Arts and Mathematics, showed improvement.

Since 2021, those who met and exceeded state standards for English rose from 34.6% to 44.9%. Meanwhile, students experienced similar growth in mathematics, with 41.1% meeting and exceeding standards –– compared to 37.4% in 2021.

Students also saw success in science. Recorded scores in the Illinois Science Assessment jumped to 62.4% from 53.8% since 2021. 

The district’s combined test results exceeded state standards. Students displayed 44.6% proficiency on administered state exams in English Language Arts, compared to a state average proficiency of 34.6%. 

Evanston Township High School District 202 mirrored this rebound in student test scores. With the Illinois Science Assessment, the percentage of students who met or exceeded state standards grew from 65.1% to 72%. 

But, the four-year graduation rate of students in District 202 experienced a minor dip, with 92.8% of students graduating in 2023 as compared to 94.2% last year.

District 202 students’ SAT math section scores remain lower than pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 49.7% of students met or exceeded the math section standard — this year, numbers have decreased to 44.1%. 

“You’ll see that math is still an area of great, great need,” Pete Bavis, the District’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. “It’s rebounded a little bit, not near where it was pre-pandemic.”

There continues, however, to be a performance achievement gap by race in both districts.

“We can see which schools where we do have students who are low income or students experiencing homelessness or born into whatever race, who are succeeding, and to figure out what is happening in those districts so we can bring back some of that to ours,” Mirah Anti, a District 202 board member, said during the board meeting. 

In District 65, white students scored 63.6% and 63.2% in the English and Mathematics sections of the IAR this year, respectively. Black students scored 18.5% and 11.7%, while Hispanic students recorded 28.4% and 22.1% in those categories.

Similarly, in District 202, SAT scores revealed discrepancies between white, Black and Hispanic students.

But, Superintendent Marcus Campbell and other members of the District 202 board said that they have plans to rectify these differences. 

“I want to assure the board that the administration is and has a number of plans in place that we are vetting through the staff to address the very things we are talking about in a new way,” Campbell said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  District 202 board discusses Year in Review report, student equity

—  D65 discusses bilingual curriculum at TWI night, middle school program remains under question

—  D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
More to Discover
More in City
While some have applauded Invest in Kids for giving students more flexibility in school choice, many Evanston-area lawmakers have criticized the tax credit program for diverting funding from the state’s coffers.
Public school advocates celebrate end of controversial Invest in Kids scholarship program
Groups like Meals On Wheels Northeastern Illinois and A Just Harvest are providing free meals this Thanksgiving thanks to the work of their staff and volunteers.
Local organizations provide food, resources for people in need this Thanksgiving
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
Portraits hang on the walls along a dim hallway.
Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
Three people are silhouetted as they look out a window toward a lake.
Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces 2024 budget
More in Education
All principals that have been hired since July 1 have entered into their new roles in an interim capacity.
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
The D202 School Board emphasized working towards a more equitable school environment for all students after the presentation of the Year in Review report.
District 202 board discusses Year in Review report, student equity
Evanston/Skokie District 65 parents attended the Two-Way Immersion program information session at Dawes Elementary School.
D65 discusses bilingual curriculum at TWI night, middle school program remains under question
The next step in the search process is to gather feedback from District 65 community members to create a leadership profile.
The search for a new District 65 superintendent continues amid 5th Ward school difficulty
The board will deliberate on the specifics of the K-5 plan in the future.
District 65 board decides to limit new 5th Ward school to grades K-5
Geese on a field with a soccer goalpost in the background.
5th and 2nd Ward parents demand clarity, communication from District 65 board
More in Latest Stories
A person running with a smile on their face.
Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus
An athlete in a gray jersey passes a basketball mid-jump.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory
Northwestern huddles together before a game. The Wildcats fell 110-52 on the road at No. 16 Notre Dame Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 16 Notre Dame 110, Northwestern 52
Northwestern’s 166th Commencement Ceremony will take place at the United Center.
2024 Commencement to be held at the United Center
News Quiz: Wisconsin Football game, Ryan Field Rebuild, NCAA Tournament Final Four
News Quiz: Wisconsin Football game, Ryan Field Rebuild, NCAA Tournament Final Four
David Braun claps while amped up on the sideline against Wisconsin. Northwestern is expected to promote him to the football team’s permanent head coach.
David Braun expected to become Northwestern’s permanent head coach
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in