Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
October 31, 2023
YWCA announces Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Williams as 2023 YWomen honorees
October 30, 2023
Evanston teenager held hostage by Hamas has returned to Chicago area, Israeli Consulate says
October 30, 2023
Trending Stories
1
15358 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern faculty October 27, 2023
2
3056 Views
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 26, 2023
3
2294 Views
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
Joanna Hou, Senior Staffer • October 26, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Economics Prof. Silvia Vannutelli discusses the politician-to-lobbyist pipeline at IPR Colloquium

Vannutelli+spoke+as+part+of+the+Institute+for+Policy+Research%E2%80%99s+Fay+Lomax+Cook+fall+colloquium+series.
Nora Collins/The Daily Northwestern
Vannutelli spoke as part of the Institute for Policy Research’s Fay Lomax Cook fall colloquium series.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
October 30, 2023

Economics Prof. Silvia Vannutelli spoke on the impact of revolving door laws, which prevent public officials from engaging in lobbying activities during and after their tenures, at an Institute for Policy Research talk Monday afternoon.

Vannutelli spoke as part of IPR’s Fay Lomax Cook fall colloquium series, which has allowed IPR fellows to present on policy research for two decades.

Political Science Prof. James Druckman introduced Vannutelli. He said that, despite just receiving her Ph.D. in 2021, Vannutelli has already published five papers — each with remarkable policy implications stemming from economic research.

“Silvia asks really big, important questions,” Druckman said. “She uses extremely clever research designs … and has also been very active in enhancing opportunities for women in economics, which is a particularly important endeavor.”

In the discussion, Vannutelli contextualized the common career pipeline from public official to the private sector — in particular, from politician to lobbyist. 

She said this transition can be problematic because ex-officials who become lobbyists have unique access to legislators, officials and privileged information. 

She referenced the ComEd scandal in early 2019 as an example of this transition. The scandal resulted in the indictments of four lobbyists, who attempted to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan into assisting with the passage of a law favorable to electric utility company ComEd.

“The general idea here is to introduce what is called a cooling off period, so a period of time between the moment in which you leave office and the moment in which you start working as a lobbyist,” Vannutelli said. “In doing so, you reduce the risk of conflict.”

Vannutelli demonstrated data proving Illinois has the highest proportion of legislative officials who register as lobbyists within one year of leaving office. 

More broadly, Vannutelli’s research concluded that revolving door laws reduce the number of public official who become lobbyists. She also found they increase the probability of uncontested elections by reducing the number and quality of potential challengers and increasing the incumbents’ likelihood of running again. 

“I can imagine that incumbents with 10 years of experience in government are completely unaffected by this – they’re really doing well either way,” said sociology and political science Prof. Anthony Chen, who spoke at the series earlier this fall. “Their outside options might go up, but their inside options go up too — the longer they stick around, the more connections and seniority (they have).”

Vannutelli said lobbying data is tracked differently in different states, posing a challenge for her research.

However, she said, herself and her co-authors concluded that there was no clear pattern between states’ political leanings and their lobbying laws nor public officials’ gender and their likelihood to enter lobbying. 

“Most of the research is focused on estimating the value of (political) connections and showing that indeed lobbies value legislators that are connected,” Vannutelli said. “What we’re trying to do here is take a step back and think about how the removal of the prospect of becoming a lobbyist affects decisions to run for office.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @noracollins02

Related Stories:

Anthony Chen talks affirmative action at first Institute for Policy Research Colloquium

Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach to step down as IPR Director

Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security
More to Discover
More in Campus
Members of the Associated Student Government Analytics Committee discuss their goals for the year on Oct. 26.
ASG Analytics Committee launches fall survey, data-driven initiatives
Postdoctoral scholar Mohammad Hosseini said generative AI is reshaping education while raising ethical considerations.
The Office of the Provost hosts new Generative AI conversation series
Students had the chance to write down affirmations, or, if they wanted a more direct approach, smash a scale with a bat. Waivers required.
Body Acceptance Week smashes scales and stigma
A large, gray stone building with the words “Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine” and a Northwestern logo.
Northwestern researchers receive $24 million grant to fund evaluations of childhood health
University President Michael Schill addressed questions about Ryan Field funding at the Oct. 16 Faculty Senate meeting.
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
McDonough studied public health at Miami University of Ohio. Afterward, she moved to Boston, where she trained to be a dietitian and later secured her first job working in private practice.
‘I wish I could multiply myself': Campus dietitian Madeline McDonough helps students manage dietary needs
More in Faculty
Evanston Reparations Research Collaborative’s data collection period lasted from February to June.
NU-led public opinion survey finds support for Evanston’s reparations program
Assistant Professor Claudia Quevedo-Webb presents to an audience of graduate students and faculty on virtual reality as an immersive language tool.
Department of Spanish and Portuguese faculty discuss virtual reality, art at Professional TED Talk event
Ph.D. student Olabanke Goriola (top right) presented a paper co-authored by herself and performance studies and Black studies Prof. Dotun Ayobade. The paper analyzed Burna Boy’s single “Monsters You Made” and its relation to the Nigerian #EndSARS movement.
Scholars from around the world present research at Northwestern Afrobeats symposium
Rachel Maddow spoke with history Prof. Kathleen Belew at the Chicago Humanities Festival.
MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow intersects history with public dialogue in Northwestern, Chicago Humanities Festival talks
A building stands tall with the words “McCormick Journalism Center” mounted on the front in gold lettering.
Medill welcomes journalist fleeing Cameroon Haman Mana to faculty
President Michael Schill stands at a wooden podium.
Faculty Senate hears from University President Michael Schill, considers Ryan Field rebuild
More in Latest Stories
The announcement came just hours before City Council’s Monday night meeting, where councilmembers will introduce and begin discussing two ordinances to rebuild Ryan Field and rezone the area for concerts.
NU proposes $100 million community benefits agreement amid Ryan Field talks
“This Bitter Earth,” showing at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre through Nov. 12, follows the relationship dynamics of Jesse, a Black playwright, and wealthy white activist Neil.
‘This Bitter Earth’ questions whether there’s room for politics in love at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest and 27th feature film, was released in theaters on Oct. 20.
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
Evanston’s Climate Hope event brought together residents, activists, students and climate organizations to discuss their feelings about climate change.
Climate Hope event generates joy in Evanston climate community
Player in a black jersey dives for a ball.
Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title
A group of players in white and purple volleyball uniforms celebrate.
Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in