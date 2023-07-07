Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach to step down as IPR Director

Diane+Whitmore+Schanzenbach.+The+economist+will+step+down+as+the+director+of+the+IPR+at+the+end+of+the+month.
Photo courtesy of the Institute for Policy Research
Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach. The economist will step down as the director of the IPR at the end of the month.
Divya Bhardwaj, Print Managing Editor
July 7, 2023

Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, director of Northwestern’s Institute for Policy Research, will leave her position at the end of the month to become Senior Advisor to the President for Academic Excellence and Associate Provost at the University of Florida. 

Schanzenbach, an economist who focused on education, anti-poverty programs and food insecurity, served in the role since September 2017. She will assume her new position Aug. 8 and will remain an IPR fellow and NU faculty member. 

During her time as IPR’s seventh director, Schanzenbach created the Early Childhood Research Alliance of Chicago, which aims to “identify and answer Chicago’s most pressing questions to build a stronger, more equitable comprehensive early childhood system,” according to the program’s website. 

She also lent her background in policy research to help facilitate and increase IPR’s interactions with policymakers. 

Under her directorship, a news release said IPR reached milestones in innovation, including an increase in proposals and grants awarded to its fellows and new methods of disseminating information, like its rapid research reports. 

To identify the next IPR director and make interim leadership decisions, Milan Mrksich — who will step down as vice president for research “soon,” according to a June news release  — will work with Provost Kathleen Hagerty and IPR faculty. 

Email: [email protected] 

