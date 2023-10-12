Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
October 12, 2023
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
October 12, 2023
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
October 12, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2665 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1897 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
843 Views
Two Evanston residents believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 10, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group

Colin Crawford, Opinion Editor
October 12, 2023

When I first heard FLO’s music in Spring Quarter of 2022, I was instantly transported to the 1990s and early 2000s. While scrolling through YouTube music videos, a new song was being recommended to me by the algorithm. With a strong desire to procrastinate my copious amounts of reading, I decided to tune in. 

“Cardboard Box” became an instant classic for me, capturing the feelings of Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” set against a ‘90s feel. As soon as the track started, I was transfixed by the first strums of a guitar, sounding close to the intro of “No Scrubs” by TLC. This group was what I had been waiting for: a new R&B girl group that captured the sounds and aesthetics of the past while delivering tight harmonies and vocal prowess. 

Girl groups, especially those formed by Black artists, have long been influential in pop culture. In the 1960s, Diana Ross & The Supremes took radio stations by storm and crossed over from the R&B charts with a string of Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits like “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” among others. 

Other popular groups like the Marvelettes and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas are just some examples of this trend. Each of them placed hits in the top 40 of the Hot 100. These groovy melodies are prime examples of how R&B girl groups once commanded music charts in the U.S.

The R&B girl group reached its zenith in the 1990s with the success of groups like Destiny’s Child, Xscape and SWV just to name a few. Market saturation and changing tastes led to a drop in the popularity of girl groups, but FLO’s emergence proves that this lull has left fans of the genre aching for a new generation. I believe FLO is the beginning of that generation. 

FLO has not yet reached the chart-topping status that these groups once did, but they still have time. It’s only been a year since they first debuted with “Cardboard Box” and have since released two EPs and several collaborations with icons like Missy Elliott. This is a symbolic passing of the torch from a female rapper from that 1990s/2000s era to FLO. 

It is reminiscent of the symbolism of Beyoncé playing Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, a movie musical assumed to be based on the story of The Supremes. In a way, this casting acknowledged Beyoncé as a contemporary version of Diana Ross. This intergenerational relationship was on display just a few weeks ago when Ross sang “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé at the Detroit stop of her Renaissance World Tour. FLO’s “Fly Girl” featuring Missy Elliott is a similar cultural message. 

There are striking similarities between FLO and the R&B girl groups of times past. A common thread between the girl groups is their familiarity with each other before becoming a musical act. The Ronettes started as a family group, Diana Ross sang with group members while growing up in Detroit and Beyoncè and Kelly Rowland grew up singing together as well. Similarly, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer of FLO went to school together in London before forming their trio with Jorja Douglas in 2019. 

Even the fact that FLO is a singing trio is a sign of the success that awaits them. The Supremes started out as a trio, Destiny’s Child found its greatest success as a trio and TLC is one of the best selling girl groups of all time. 

FLO also has another key advantage that many other artists are using to generate hits — nostalgia. Yearning for the past has always existed, but in music it is increasingly prescient. Silk Sonic, for example ― a project between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ― released an album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” that pays homage to the smooth R&B stylings of the 1970s. 

Victoria Monét’s most recent project, Jaguar II, also employs the nostalgia factor with tracks like “How Does It Make You Feel,” while Michaela Jaé collaborated with the producers of Earth, Wind & Fire to release “Something to Say” in 2021. These songs are few of many R&B releases that are harkening back to the past. 

FLO embraces this association wholeheartedly. I was lucky enough to see them live this past April and on the set list was “Superstar,” an R&B one-hit wonder in the UK by Jamelia, released in 2003. The fact that FLO covered a song that was on the charts two decades ago and it fit into the vibe of the rest of their discography shows how they represent the second coming of the R&B girl group. 

More than anything, I’m grateful for FLO because I missed that sound, that vibe, those telltale harmonies. And as a proud FLO-lifer, I can’t wait for their meteoric rise to fame. 

Colin Crawford is a Medill junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Columns
Lachman: Serving up hot, fresh, Krispy memories
Lachman: Serving up hot, fresh, Krispy memories
Illustration by Colin Crawford
Crawford: Phone call phobia begone!
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Lachman: The Fruit Loops are ready to bounce back
Visperas: NU-Q students are Wildcats too
Visperas: NU-Q students are Wildcats too
Kabiller: A Call for Reflection
Kabiller: A Call for Reflection
Coach Pat Fitzgerald. The long-tenured coach was recently given a two-week, unpaid suspension after an independent investigation found there to be hazing within the Northwestern football program.
Football: Varnes: Pat Fitzgerald should step down, allow Northwestern football to heal
More in Latest Stories
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.
Students talk fall fashion inspiration, campus style icons
The Block Museum’s exhibit “Rosalie Favell: Indigenous Artists Facing the Camera” is open to the public from Sept. 20 to Dec. 3.
Photographer Rosalie Favell spotlights Indigenous artists in Block Museum exhibit
Co-owner Eric Kogan and fellow Mensch’s employees assemble customers’ open-faced bagel sandwich orders. The pop-up currently shares its space with Picnic on weekend mornings.
Trio of owners announce Mensch’s Deli to open brick and mortar location this spring
Northwestern alum Sunnie Eraso starred as Jane Huang in Theo Ubique’s production of “Baked! The Musical” from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8.
“Baked! The Musical” is charming, but undercooked
Maude Latour gave a stellar performance on Sunday night while touring for her album “Twin Flame.” Her bouncy music and personality made for a phenomenal show.
Happy birthday, dear Maude: Latour rings in 24 with dazzling performance
Despite the sport’s growing popularity, Evanston still has no dedicated pickleball courts.
Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts
More in Opinion
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
The Daily’s 2022-2023 diversity report
Martinez: The extended working draft of my college essay
Martinez: The extended working draft of my college essay
Kalra: Be kind, make mistakes and don’t sweat the small stuff
Kalra: Be kind, make mistakes and don’t sweat the small stuff
Markus: On the ups and downs of freshman year
Markus: On the ups and downs of freshman year
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in