Q&A: Family Focus talks relief efforts for incoming migrants

Chicago’s new migrant arrivals just exceeded 17,000 from the past year — but the metro area has struggled to accommodate the influx. Apart from traditional shelters, migrants have had to sleep in police stations, tents and even O’Hare International Airport.

Family Focus, a Chicago area social justice and family development organization, has focused on migrant-focused relief efforts. The organization’s Evanston chapter, located at 2010 Dewey Ave., is considered an Illinois Welcoming Center, supplying resources and services for immigrants and refugees.

Last October, City Council approved $500,000 in ARPA funding for Family Focus to build an Immigrant Welcoming Center. But the brick-and-mortar center has yet to be built.

Still, the organization assists Evanston immigrants and refugees through other services. The Daily spoke with Alexx Brown, Office Manager of Family Focus Evanston, to learn more about these efforts.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What are some of the relief efforts the center has organized?

Brown: It’s called The Giving Storeroom, but it’s comprised of our food pantry and the Valerie D. Summers Clothing Closet. The people who normally go to the food pantry and clothing closet, they are anybody, from any background.

The Daily: How does the pantry work?

Brown: Anywhere from five to 10 families every other week come to be served. Everything we receive is community donations, whether it be food or clothing. Volunteers come and they sort through the food, and then they go through the clothes and make sure things are quality. (It’s) kind of like a thrift store format, but it’s for free. Especially on holidays, we partner with different organizations to collectively serve this 5th Ward community.

The Daily: How is the Pantry connected to FF’s new Welcome Center for Migrants?

Brown: The Illinois Welcoming Center is a funded program through the state. The food pantry is not funded. The Food Pantry by itself is stand-alone. We don’t offer any financial assistance … if they have other needs … we might have partners that provide that resource.

The Daily: Have you yourself ever helped any refugees or migrants?

Brown: I’m sure I have navigated these spaces with this community of folks. I’m like “What do you need?” and then we go from there. I have a heart for serving people. I believe it’s my mission to serve anybody in any way that I can, and use my life to help others.

