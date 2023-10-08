Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
October 9, 2023
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
October 8, 2023
Liner Notes: Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ takes a dismissive look back on his 15-year career
October 8, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1545 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1176 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
3
1138 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston Art Center exhibit ‘Horizons’ challenges traditional landscape art

Mary+Farmilant%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CNatura+Consonat%E2%80%9D+hangs+in+the+Evanston+Art+Center+for+%E2%80%9CHorizons%2C%E2%80%9D+open+until+Nov.+5.
Rose Carlson / The Daily Northwestern
Mary Farmilant’s “Natura Consonat” hangs in the Evanston Art Center for “Horizons,” open until Nov. 5.
Rose Carlson, Reporter
October 8, 2023

There is a forest inside the Evanston Art Center. 

Printed on tall swaths of fabric and designed by local artist Mary Farmilant, the forest sways and bends in reaction to its surroundings.

“I’d never really experienced these oak forests before meeting my husband and going up north to visit his mom,” Farmilant said. “I kept trying to identify what this feeling was … I realized I was sort of in a trance being in the forest like that.”

Farmilant seeks to bring the experience of immersion in a forest, also known as forest bathing, to urban spaces through her work. Her installation “Natura Consonat” is one of five in the Evanston Art Center’s current show, “Horizons.” 

The show had its opening reception Friday and closes Nov. 5. “Horizons” features artists Nina Weiss, Kellie Klein, Mary Farmilant, Renee Robbins and Annie Briard. Featured works span artistic mediums and explore the natural world. 

Weiss said the artists’ works are all different iterations of landscape art.  

“(The) bigger picture is we need landscape.” Weiss said. “We need nature. It is calming, it is important, it is beneficial. This shows people that there’s other ways to think about landscapes, completely non-traditional.”

Originally from Long Island, New York, Weiss said she was struck by the expanses of prairies and cornfields she found after moving to the Midwest. She explores the layers and depth of these natural scenes through her paintings.

Photographer Kellie Klein also takes inspiration from her Midwestern surroundings. When her father was suffering from pancreatic cancer, Klein said she found solace along the shores of Lake Michigan.  

“I would walk along the beach just trying to get my head together, to keep from bringing my sadness into the house,” Klein said. “The lake was really therapeutic for me.” 

Much of Klein’s installation, “Meditations on Water,” uses long-exposure photography to capture the different temperaments of Lake Michigan and other bodies of water. Klein said the natural world can often serve as a powerful metaphor for human emotion and a reminder that there are things much greater than our own personal lives. 

Briard, a Canadian artist, also examines the changing nature of landscape through her installation, which includes accompanying 3-D glasses that make Briard’s photos pop out of the two-dimensional space. 

In contrast, Robbins said she often views things from a close perspective. Robbins uses her paintings to draw focus to parts of nature that may go unnoticed and said she hopes her art helps create wonder.

“(I want to) amplify people’s curiosity about the natural world and to learn about the magical universe that surrounds us that we maybe don’t even think about: like the magical patterns in blades of grass or the tree bark,” Robbins said. 

Email: [email protected]  

Twitter: @roselcarlson

Related Stories:

Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend

Evanston + Vicinity Biennial highlights artists from Midwest

New Evanston Art Center exhibit ‘HIVE Expanded’ reflects on man-made nature
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Heidi Stillman studied theater at NU and now works as a writer and director.
Q&A: Alum Heidi Stillman discusses her success in theater, upcoming projects
The fundamentals of “Ahsoka” are rock solid, but the show has some of the worst villains in all of the Star Wars franchise.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Ahsoka’ is a good show held back by unforgivable flaws
Singer-songwriter Del Water Gap pours his heart out over funky indie-pop in his latest release.
Liner Notes: Del Water Gap is lovestruck and heartbroken on ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’
The Creator looks exceptional, particularly for a movie with an $80 million budget.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Creator’’s reach exceeds its grasp
Attendees dance to music during Dillo Day 50.
Dillo Day poll back and better than ever, Mayfest says
“Cousin” is Wilco’s 13th studio album. The band has been pumping out hit tracks since they formed in 1994.
Liner Notes: Wilco’s ‘Cousin’ brings politics and other fun conversation starters to the family reunion
More in Latest Stories
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center next generation
Bienen senior Olivia Pierce, one of two recipients of this year’s Dr. Clinton Bristow, Jr. award.
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
NASA Space Apps participants meet outside the Hackathon venue for a group picture. Among the 60 participants were Chicago-area high school students, members of sponsoring organizations, and undergraduate students from various Illinois and Wisconsin universities.
CIERA hosts Chicago chapter of NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2023
Graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo making a play at the net. Sangiacomo posted a total of 48 kills in matches against Michigan and Michigan State this weekend.
Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matches against Michigan, Michigan State
An Evanston Fire Department drives by with sirens blazing.
Families practice fire prevention during Evanston Fire Department event
More in Visual Arts
Part-time ARTica employee Rachel “Ranch” Ward said they work overtime to fulfill the studio’s needs.
Northwestern’s ceramic technician won’t throw in the towel just yet
Liang He said his piece “The Ant and the Grasshopper” at the Evanston + Vicinity Art Biennial was inspired by Aesop’s Fables and the nature of play.
Evanston + Vicinity Biennial highlights artists from the Midwest
“For One and All” is on display in the Block Museum’s Alsdorf Gallery from Sept. 20 to Dec 3.
Block Museum showcases prints specialty in 'For One and All' exhibit
Owner Nik Rosas poses with a decorated ball he calls “Mr. Mellow” in the studio. He said he’s been drawing the figure since middle school.
Mellow Maker Studio spreads smiles, makes art accessible
Cortez said he wanted to explore all facets of love in the exhibit, from explorations of the meaning of “I love you” to a “Love Steroid.”
'I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!' inspires introspection
A person in a crowd makes a heart shape in the air with their hands.
Exploring art in Evanston and Chicago
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in