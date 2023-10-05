Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Northwestern professor find genetics could influence vegetarianism

About+3%25-4%25+of+the+U.S.+population+is+vegetarian.+This+number+could+be+higher+if+it+wasn%E2%80%99t+for+a+genetic+variation+that+impacts+individuals%E2%80%99+abilities+to+maintain+a+vegetarian+diet%2C+a+Northwestern+Medicine+study+found.
Daily file photo by Agnes Lee
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
October 5, 2023

Given a substantial rise in plant-based diets, few metropolitan areas today lack restaurants boasting vegetarian or vegan options. However, despite an apparent increase in the number of people identifying as vegetarian, a recent Northwestern Medicine study found that an individual’s genetic makeup has a major impact on whether they have the ability to maintain a vegetarian diet.

The study, led by Feinberg Prof. Nabeel Yaseen, is the fully peer-reviewed, indexed study to explore the link between vegetarianism and genetics.

About 48%-64% of those who claim to maintain a vegetarian diet do, in fact, report eating some meat, according to Yaseen’s study, which was published Oct. 4 in science journal PLOS ONE. Yaseen said he believes this statistic reflects the fact that biological qualities can prevent some from holding to vegetarianism.

“Are all humans capable of subsisting long term on a strict vegetarian diet?” Yaseen said in a Wednesday news release. “This is a question that has not been seriously studied.”

Yaseen investigated this question in his recent study, which identified three genes that have a significant association with vegetarianism, as well as 31 others that possibly are associated.

Some of the genes, including two of the genes with the highest association, are involved in fat metabolism and brain function.

There are more people who wish to become vegetarian than actually are, and a genetic factor is to blame, Yaseen said in the release.

Yaseen’s study could pave the way for future investigations into how genetics influence an individual’s ability to maintain vegetarianism.

“We hope that future studies will lead to a better understanding of the physiologic differences between vegetarians and non-vegetarians, thus enabling us to provide personalized dietary recommendations and to produce better meat substitutes,” Yaseen said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

