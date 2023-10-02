2024 Wheel Tax deadline to pass on Oct. 2

Monday was the deadline for residents to pay their 2024 Wheel Tax for each vehicle registered with an Evanston address. Residents can pay using the city’s online portal.

The tax for a standard passenger vehicle is $90 and remains valid until Sept. 30, 2024. The city recently extended the Wheel Tax deadline from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The 2024 Wheel Tax payment window opened in August. Residents who chose the automatic renewal plan had their payment processed on Sept. 23.

The city monitors tax compliance using license plate recognition technology instead of a physical city sticker. The ticket for not paying the wheel tax is $60, with additional fees if the tax is not paid within 10 days. Evanston seniors enrolled in the Access Evanston Program are eligible for a discounted wheel tax.

While the city strongly encourages residents to pay online, community members have the option to pay by mail or in person. Residents can pay at the Robert Crown Community Center, Evanston Ecology Center, Chandler-Newberger Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center or the Levy Senior Center. Residents can also pay for the wheel tax or the residential parking permit at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

This year, there will be no late fees for the 2024 Wheel Tax purchased after Sept. 30, 2023.

