Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
September 28, 2023
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
September 28, 2023
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
September 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3223 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2328 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1540 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title

Interim+head+coach+David+Braun+turns+Big+Ten+Network+reporter+during+post-game+interview+after+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+win+over+Minnesota+last+Saturday.
Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer
Interim head coach David Braun turns Big Ten Network reporter during post-game interview after Northwestern’s win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
September 28, 2023

The ‘interim’ in Northwestern football head coach David Braun’s title is an interesting one.

Of course, the program and the players don’t give it the time of day — that’s their head coach, point blank, period.

For outsiders, though, the seven-letter word sticks out like a sore thumb. When you look up Braun on Google or the Northwestern Athletics webpage, “interim” is glued to the next two words following it. Shoot, most Daily Northwestern stories that include Braun state ‘interim head coach’ when he’s first mentioned.

The word is the definition of a placeholder. It’s the idea of something being temporary. Good, but not good enough.

But after NU’s 37-34 win over Minnesota on Saturday, it’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag.

I know it’s easiest to make this claim after the program’s most intense win since 2020. After a win like that, everything feels different — the air smells better, the music hits harder and haters’ voices begin to simmer out.

However, the ‘Cats comeback revealed the strong impact Braun has on the team. It showed how his passion and fire, which he’s talked about in multiple press conferences, has rubbed off on his players. After Saturday’s win, Braun noted that he wanted to let his ‘intense, competitive spirit’ loose following the Duke loss.

The team embodied that seven days later.

And most athletes are expected to have a fire that burns inside them before entering college — a type of adrenaline and motor that’s been churning nearly all their lives. But it’s even more important for a head coach to be able to harness all of these emotions in a time of need like Saturday. The team needs a leader at the helm that they trust in a tight game to guide them in the right direction, or one they’re willing to fight for in overtime.

Braun has been that.

When he was appointed to his current role, there was no blueprint for success. If anything, it was already ripped up and shredded.

The entire world — even people without a lick of football knowledge — was peering down on the disarrayed program. And not to mention, he inherited a team that won one game in 2022 and was expected to attend Big Ten Media Days in less than two weeks after the promotion.

Now, NU is .500 four games into the season and seemingly more motivated than ever.

Of course, there’s a world where the ‘Cats don’t win another game this season (well, at least one more with Howard on Oct. 7). Nonetheless, Braun should be rewarded, at least based on the ‘Cats small sample size. He’s the face of the program’s future.

While dishing out credit, Braun loves to highlight everyone else around him, whether it’s his players, coaching staff, support staff or even his family. And that makes sense, his team wouldn’t be 2-2 without those groups. This topic wouldn’t be discussed without them.

However, it’s time for him to accept his own flowers.

I don’t know if Athletics Director Dr. Derrick Gragg and Braun have already had initial conversations about this topic, but if not, they should.

So, in a cliche way, the ball is in your court, Dr. Gragg.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Related Stories:
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
Football: Family, faith, loyalty fuel Northwestern’s defensive end Anto Saka
Agarwal: With its back against the wall, NU’s fourth quarter resilience shows its ability to compete in 2023

More to Discover
More in Football
Northwestern junior offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan and graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win against Minnesota last Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
Defensive lineman Anto Saka has two sacks for the Cats this season.
Football: Family, faith, loyalty fuel Northwestern’s defensive end Anto Saka
A.J. Henning celebrates with his teammates after a big play. NU’s comeback victory over Minnesota showed its ability to fight back, regardless of the situation and circumstances.
Agarwal: With its back against the wall, NU’s fourth quarter resilience showed its ability to compete in 2023
Redshirt senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz holds the ball in the endzone after scoring his second touchdown against Minnesota. Kirtz caught 10 passes for 215 yards on Saturday.
Football: Kirtz’s historic night fuels improbable Northwestern comeback victory over Minnesota
Fans tailgate outside of Ryan Field before Northwestern’s game against Minnesota Saturday.
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Senior tight end Charlie Mangieri runs across the end zone to give Northwestern the winning touchdown in overtime. The Wildcats defeated Minnesota 37-34 in a thrilling overtime comeback
Never back down, never surrender. Northwestern completes comeback in 37-34 overtime win over Minnesota
More in Latest Stories
Keyes served in multiple roles in the Reagan administration and has run for U.S. Senate and president several times.
NU College Republicans to host Alan Keyes
Shopping second-hand in Evanston is an affordable option for many customers — but it can also be a way to give back to the community the stores rely on.
Shopping secondhand in Evanston: Beyond Sherman Ave.
Liang He said his piece “The Ant and the Grasshopper” at the Evanston + Vicinity Art Biennial was inspired by Aesop’s Fables and the nature of play.
Evanston + Vicinity Biennial highlights artists from the Midwest
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
Crawford, Lachman: Opinion is for everyone
“John Proctor is the Villain” explores friendship, power, and self-healing in a classroom setting.
Sit & Spin’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ doesn’t take itself seriously enough
DownTo allows students across campus to connect with one another and make plans at the touch of just a few buttons.
Are you DownTo… download DownTo?
More in Sports
Northwestern students wave balloons during the Wildcats’ regular season finale against Penn State last season. NU Athletics introduced a new student ticket claim process for men’s basketball games this year.
Q&A: Northwestern Athletics discusses new men’s basketball ticket claim process
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Freshman defender Bryant Mayer smiles at his brother Reese Mayer after No. 13 Northwestern beat Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in