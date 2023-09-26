Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll

Graduate+student+defender+Reese+Mayer+kicks+the+ball.+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+men%E2%80%99s+soccer+team+slotted+in+at+16th+in+the+country+in+the+latest+United+Soccer+Coaches+poll.+
Micah Sandy/Daily Senior Staffer
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
September 26, 2023

It was a roller coaster week for Northwestern’s two soccer programs, resulting in movement for both teams in Tuesday’s United Soccer Coaches men’s and women’s soccer polls.

Following back-to-back losses in Big Ten play to No. 19 Michigan and Indiana, the Wildcats’ women’s soccer squad dropped out of the top 25 for the second time this season.

NU held steady in the poll for four weeks, but its recent offensive struggles — shutout in consecutive conference games for the first time since October 2021 — left the team unranked once again. 

The ‘Cats and coach Michael Moynihan will look to get back in the win column against in-state foe Illinois on Thursday at Martin Stadium.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer team, coming off the heels of a victory over Ohio State and a draw with Wisconsin, fell three spots from 13th to 16th. 

Though NU maintains its unblemished 7-0-2 record, it is no longer the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the country. That honor has been bestowed to Michigan State, which jumped nine spots from 22nd to 13th after defeating Indiana 2-1. 

Penn State joins the ‘Cats and the Spartans as the final Big Ten squad in the rankings, slotting in at 25th. 

NU, propelled by senior forward Justin Weiss, the conference’s leader in goals and assists, will travel to the East Coast on Friday for a match with Maryland.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex 

