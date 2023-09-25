Sports Quiz: Are you keeping up with the ‘Cats?

Results
#1. In Arts & Entertainment Editor Elena Hubert’s column “Football: Hubert: Party school?” all of the following songs are mentioned EXCEPT ____.
#2. Men’s Soccer graduate student center back Reese Mayer transferred to NU from which school?
#3. Which wide receiver hauled in 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the ‘Cats against Minnesota Saturday?
#4. Women’s soccer head coach Michael Moynihan recently surpassed which career win milestone?
#5. Which field hockey player recorded her first career collegiate hat trick against Princeton on Sunday?
