Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
69° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Renovated MFC broadcast studio to open in early 2024
September 25, 2023
Sports Quiz: Are you keeping up with the ‘Cats?
September 25, 2023
Mellow Maker Studio spreads smiles, makes art accessible
September 25, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1434 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
2
1118 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
3
815 Views
Never back down, never surrender. Northwestern completes comeback in 37-34 overtime win over Minnesota
Skye Swann, Senior staffer • September 23, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports Quiz: Are you keeping up with the ‘Cats?

Men%E2%80%99s+soccer+graduate+student+defender+Reese+Mayer.
Micah Sandy
Men’s soccer graduate student defender Reese Mayer.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
September 25, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. In Arts & Entertainment Editor Elena Hubert’s column “Football: Hubert: Party school?” all of the following songs are mentioned EXCEPT ____.

#2. Men’s Soccer graduate student center back Reese Mayer transferred to NU from which school?

#3. Which wide receiver hauled in 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the ‘Cats against Minnesota Saturday?

#4. Women’s soccer head coach Michael Moynihan recently surpassed which career win milestone?

#5. Which field hockey player recorded her first career collegiate hat trick against Princeton on Sunday?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

 

Related Stories: 

News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror

Sports Quiz: How well have you followed NU sports this winter?

News Quiz: Mock Trial Nationals, Mensch’s, Men’s Baseball
More to Discover
More in Interactive
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: New smoothie chain to sprout in Norris, Northwestern Alumni Medal, 2024 quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Governor Pritzker’s commencement address, Northwestern post-graduation destinations, the Winnetka Music Festival
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action
Two pictures of a lighthouse, one new and one old, center the frame with the word Evanston at the top.
History Quiz! How well do you know Evanston’s history?
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: African American Studies department name change, reproductive justice panel, Northwestern-Michigan lacrosse game
More in Latest Stories
Owner Nik Rosas poses with a decorated ball he calls “Mr. Mellow” in the studio. He said he’s been drawing the figure since middle school.
Mellow Maker Studio spreads smiles, makes art accessible
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss
Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Freshman defender Bryant Mayer smiles at his brother Reese Mayer after No. 13 Northwestern beat Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
Doja Cat’s latest album “Scarlet” takes a sharp turn from her past bubblegum pop releases.
Liner Notes: Doja Cat cuts fans loose, leaving blood stains behind with ‘Scarlet’
More in News Quizzes
An athlete in a black jersey shoots a lacrosse ball while falling forward.
Sports Quiz: How well have you kept up with Northwestern sports this spring?
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Mock Trial Nationals, Mensch’s, Men’s Baseball
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: ASG Presidential Election, One Book One Northwestern and NU Fulbright Week
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: SESP’s new dean, men’s basketball and boygenius’ album
Julia Louis-Dreyfus sitting on a dark stage addressing an audience, sitting next to a man in a gray shirt.
Alumni Quiz Part 2: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?
A graphic of a newspaper with blank images and lines of text, with the words “News Quiz” in place of the newspaper name. This graphic is on a purple background, with the words “The Daily Northwestern’s” at the top in white text.
News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, SZA’s arena tour and the Chicago runoff election
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in