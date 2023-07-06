News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror

Results #1. In Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade, the Asociación de Charros de la Mesa showcased their traditions. Where are these cowboys from? Mexico Mexico Spain Spain El Salvador El Salvador Texas Texas #2. Northwestern announced the first female chair of the Department of Medicine on June 27. Who was appointed to this position? Sadiya S. Khan Sadiya S. Khan Susan Quaggin Susan Quaggin Phyllis Zee Phyllis Zee Mercedes Carnethon Mercedes Carnethon #3. The recently released new season of what popular dystopian television series featured five episodes and was characterized by Daily staffers as a “mixed bag?” Class of ‘09 Class of ‘09 Black Mirror Black Mirror The Bear The Bear Ted Lasso Ted Lasso #4. A new whiskey bar, Oskar, recently opened in the back room of which Evanston restaurant? La Principal La Principal Tapas Barcelona Tapas Barcelona Habibi In Habibi In Tacombi Tacombi #5. Skate park construction is set to begin in July at which park? Lovelace Park Lovelace Park Twiggs Park Twiggs Park Penny Park Penny Park Noah’s Playground Noah’s Playground Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the new whiskey bar, Oskar, and the new season of Black Mirror.

