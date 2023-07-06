Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jay Dugar, Senior Staffer
July 6, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. In Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade, the Asociación de Charros de la Mesa showcased their traditions. Where are these cowboys from?

#2. Northwestern announced the first female chair of the Department of Medicine on June 27. Who was appointed to this position?

#3. The recently released new season of what popular dystopian television series featured five episodes and was characterized by Daily staffers as a “mixed bag?”

#4. A new whiskey bar, Oskar, recently opened in the back room of which Evanston restaurant?

#5. Skate park construction is set to begin in July at which park?

Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the new whiskey bar, Oskar, and the new season of Black Mirror.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

 

