News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror

Results
#1. In Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade, the Asociación de Charros de la Mesa showcased their traditions. Where are these cowboys from?
#2. Northwestern announced the first female chair of the Department of Medicine on June 27. Who was appointed to this position?
#3. The recently released new season of what popular dystopian television series featured five episodes and was characterized by Daily staffers as a “mixed bag?”
#4. A new whiskey bar, Oskar, recently opened in the back room of which Evanston restaurant?
#5. Skate park construction is set to begin in July at which park?
