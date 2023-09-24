Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
69° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
September 24, 2023
Liner Notes: Doja Cat cuts fans loose, leaving blood stains behind with ‘Scarlet’
September 24, 2023
Research administrator Bethany Ekesa receives Jean E. Shedd Award
September 24, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2631 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1261 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
3
829 Views
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Kirtz’s historic night fuels improbable Northwestern comeback victory over Minnesota

Redshirt+senior+wide+receiver+Bryce+Kirtz+holds+the+ball+in+the+endzone+after+scoring+his+second+touchdown+against+Minnesota.+Kirtz+caught+10+passes+for+215+yards+on+Saturday.
Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer
Redshirt senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz holds the ball in the endzone after scoring his second touchdown against Minnesota. Kirtz caught 10 passes for 215 yards on Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
September 24, 2023

It takes a certain type of character to tackle adversity head on, and Northwestern interim head coach David Braun and company faced more than their fair share of obstacles against Minnesota, who had won the matchup in their past three meetings.

But that “character” proved potent in one battle-tested wideout. On the night when the class of 2027 and transfers traversed from one end zone to another in an age-old tradition, redshirt senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz made his own Wildcat Dash into immortality.

The Golden Gophers made the most of early Wildcat woes and held the lion’s share of the first half’s momentum. Minnesota grabbed the contest by the scruff of the neck, and the moment seemed too grand for the hosts.

Needing nothing short of a miracle, NU turned to one of its most veteran offensive players. Kirtz’s star power illuminated the darkest of nights, when most would’ve counted the ‘Cats out of contention.

Complete with three-score deficits, Saturday’s contest formed a familiar challenge for a player that has overcome four knee surgeries over the past four years.

“The young man is confident; he believes in himself and his teammates,” Braun said of Kirtz. “The way he approaches practice, it’s confidence (and) consistency.”

Kirtz’ career-night jump started when NU was down 21-0 late in the second quarter. Lining up on their own 20-yard line, graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant looked Kirtz’s way on a double move the wideout said he practices all the time.

Kirtz made his defender bite on a feigned in-route and created just enough separation to break the play wide open. He hauled in Bryant’s lofted launch behind midifield and outpaced a pack of pursuers en route to his first career collegiate touchdown.

“We knew that their corner was gonna play aggressive, so coach (Mike Bajakian) dialed that up in the press box, and I just had to execute,” Kirtz said.

Despite the receiver’s eye-opening 80-yard score, NU once again stared down the barrel of a 21-point hole as the final quarter loomed. Trailing 31-10, many fans had long since headed to the exits. A once-packed student section scattered into a small segment.

But Kirtz and his teammates never relinquished their hope, Braun said.

“I kept going up and down the sideline, (and) for the first time since I’ve been here, you looked in their eyes — you looked at their body language — they weren’t flinching,” Braun said.

After the ‘Cats clawed back within two scores and notched a crucial defensive stand, the offense trotted back onto the field with just over 10 minutes remaining. If Braun’s group could muster enough momentum, it was now or never.

And in firestorm fashion, NU drove 69 yards on three pass plays prior to finding paydirt — all three were hauled in by Kirtz. Following a pair of right-sideline catches combining for 52 yards, Kirtz carved through the zone coverage and snagged his second touchdown of the night.

“We’re always talking, picking each other’s brains about how we’re gonna execute a certain route,” Bryant said of his relationship with Kirtz. “I’m just so happy for him.”

While his 17-yard grab marked Kirtz’s final tally on a 10-catch, 215 yard and two touchdown day, the pass catcher’s play placed the ‘Cats in prime position for what became their first home Big Ten West victory since 2020.

Kirtz’s monster day through the air marked the third most single-game receiving yards in program history — and the potential emergence of a late-blooming receiving star for NU that was years in the making. The Brownsburg, Indiana native appeared in all 12 ‘Cats’ games last season, but never found the end zone or breached the 100-yard mark in any contest.

The lights may have turned off in the minutes following a field storm and another raucous hero’s reception for Braun and his team, but performances like Kirtz’s will remain fresh in the memories of those who bore witness.

“My performance — I’m gonna leave it behind me and try to do it again next week,” Kirtz said. “So we really gotta keep going and continue to win.”

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Never back down. Never surrender. Northwestern’s 37-34 overtime win against Minnesota is the epitome of resiliency on the field
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
More to Discover
More in Football
A.J. Henning celebrates with his teammates after a big play. NU’s comeback victory over Minnesota showed its ability to fight back, regardless of the situation and circumstances.
Agarwal: With its back against the wall, NU’s fourth quarter resilience shows their ability to compete in 2023
Fans tailgate outside of Ryan Field before Northwestern’s game against Minnesota Saturday.
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Senior tight end Charlie Mangieri runs across the end zone to give Northwestern the winning touchdown in overtime. The Wildcats defeated Minnesota 37-34 in a thrilling overtime comeback
Never back down, never surrender. Northwestern completes comeback in 37-34 overtime win over Minnesota
Students run across Ryan Field during Wildcat Dash.
Football: ‘I don’t know what to expect’ — NUFB gives thoughts on Ryan Field atmosphere before first true home game
Northwestern’s team huddles together during a pause against Rutgers. The Wildcats host Minnesota under the lights at Ryan Field on Saturday night in NU’s Big Ten home opener.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern prepares for prime time Big Ten home opener against Minnesota
Senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. watches on from the sideline.
Football: Braun looks to find consistency, move forward with Big Ten West play on the horizon
More in Latest Stories
Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz makes a stop. Skubisz tallied six saves in Northwestern’s 4-0 shutout of Princeton on Sunday, the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive win.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern knocks off No. 12 Ohio State and Princeton, stretches win streak to nine games
Northwestern volleyball huddles during Friday’s match against Wisconsin.
Northwestern swept by No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 15 Penn State to open Big Ten play
Junior defender Emma Phillips tracks the ball. Before Sunday’s game, Phillips led all Wildcats with 891 out of 900 possible minutes played.
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern drops second straight in 1-0 defeat against Indiana
Cortez said he wanted to explore all facets of love in the exhibit, from explorations of the meaning of “I love you” to a “Love Steroid.”
'I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!" inspires introspection
Evanston hosted its second participatory budgeting expo, gathering dozens of people to hear about the proposals on the ballot.
Participatory budgeting expo draws Evanston residents as voting period nears end
The Daily’s 2022-2023 diversity report
More in Sports
Graduate student defender Danika Austin dribbles the ball. Austin led the team last season with 2,054 minutes.
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern suffers first loss, falls to No. 19 Michigan in top-25 battle
Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 Summer League, Audige signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
Sophomore midfielder Jason Gajadhar wins a header in last season’s matchup against Wisconsin. Gajadhar played 81 minutes against the Badgers on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in