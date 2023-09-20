Live music near me: Where to go and what you’ll see

Arguably the birthplace of house, gospel, blues and modern jazz music, Chicago offers no shortage of spots to see the next big thing in music. But with such an abundance of options, here are some picks for venues with concerts that won’t disappoint.

Evanston Space

In south Evanston, Evanston SPACE offers a variety of live shows within walking distance of campus. An intimate venue for a few hundred audience members, one can find anything from folk to Elton John cover bands at SPACE. This fall, SPACE will welcome blues musician Stephen Hull (Sept. 25), Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Joan Osborne (Sept. 29) and Americana folk-rock band Briscoe (Oct. 13), among others.

Thalia Hall

Thalia Hall originated as a theater in the late 19th century before it found use in 2013 as a revitalized concert hall. Named the “Best Music Venue” this year by Chicago Reader, the venue makes the 45-minute drive down to Chicago’s Pilsen area worth it. It welcomes up-and-coming and innovative musicians to its historic setting. This fall, you can catch pop artist Maude Latour (Oct. 8), folk-rock band Slaughter Beach, Dog (Nov. 5) or self-described “trippy-pop” band Rawayana (Oct. 24). Artists perform at Thalia Hall almost every night, with most general admission tickets going for under $40.

Schubas Tavern

Straight down the Purple Line, Schubas Tavern boasts pop, hip-hop and folk performances. With room for over 160 audience members, the Lakeview venue provides an intimate atmosphere for its concerts. Singer-songwriter Aidan Bissett (Oct. 31), pop singer Hannah Jadagu (Oct. 1) and hip-hop artist Tom the Mail Man (Sept. 29) are a few of the artists you can hear this fall. For those looking to try their hand with the mic (and are over 21), Schubas will also host Open Mic Nights every Thursday from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26.

Reggie’s

Near Chinatown, Reggies compliments rock music with its bar and grill, the Reggies Music Joint, for an over-21 audience almost every night. It also holds concerts for those over 17 at its Rock Club. Events at the Music Joint, free with a seat in the restaurant, include acoustic shows, tailgates for Bears games and classic rock performances on the last Thursday of each month. The Rock Club holds regular concerts, with most tickets under $30. This fall, its performers include hip-hop artist Wynne (Oct. 1), rapper Tyla Yaweh (Nov. 2) and progressive-rock band Hällas (Nov. 10).

Kingston Mines

If you’re over 21, check out Lincoln Park’s Kingston Mines, Chicago’s “largest and oldest continuously operating blues club,” according to its website. Founded in 1968, the venue offers pub food, drinks and live blues music Thursday through Saturday. With two performance spaces, performers like Joanna Connor, Nora Jean Wallace and Funky Mojo Daddy will grace the space soon. A quick trip down the Purple and Red Lines with a $15 to $20 cover at the door, Kingston Mines is a fun, easy way to catch some live music on the weekends.

