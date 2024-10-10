John Summit returns to Chicago to share his success story

Ahead of his four Chicago concerts this weekend, DJ and producer John Summit provided an inside look at his career path and Chicago roots to an intimate crowd Wednesday evening during a Q&A interview.

Summit, a Chicago-native, discussed his rise to fame, offering wisdom and advice from his experiences in the industry. Chicago-based DJ Matt Sherman helped plan the event and moderated the interview with Summit.

“(Summit) wanted to do something where he could give back to the community where he came from, sharing his experience and knowledge with up-and-coming artists in the scene,” said Maya Sherman, wife of Matt Sherman. “That’s what sparked the idea, and then it all came together in a week.”

The event took place at Outset Chicago, a new music venue that opened this past spring. By 7:00 p.m., a line of people roped around the site’s perimeter waiting for the doors to open.

A majority of the audience was made up of Chicago-based producers and aspiring DJs, who were eager to learn more about Summit’s story.

“John is a great example of someone that wants to do something different and take their life in a different direction, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Zachary Adams, a 23-year-old DJ, accountant and Summit superfan. “To hear from him live and to hear his advice and what he recommends to younger people is cool.”

Summit first discussed his career trajectory, beginning with his decision to quit his accounting job to produce music full time. His backstory drew in a fanbase of artists, like Adams, who balance day jobs with their musical ambitions.

As the conversation continued, Summit moved beyond the booth and opened up about personal lessons he learned throughout his career. He offered valuable advice to those pursuing creative goals, focusing on the importance of staying true to one’s brand and image. Summit also shared his biggest takeaways, which centered around the connections he made with others in the industry.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned this past year is being a good leader and being someone that you know someone wants to work with,” Summit said.

Summit also highlighted the importance of collaboration, which played a vital role in the creation of his latest album, “Comfort in Chaos.” “Where You Are,” “Shiver” and “Go Back” are the album’s largest hits and all of the songs feature other artists like HAYLA and Julia Church. Summit credited these collaborations for pushing his creativity further. He said that by working with others, he not only grew individually but also learned from his peers’ insights.

After the conversation, Sherman allowed the audience to pose their own questions to Summit. When asked about his progression as a DJ, Summit spoke about the realities and challenges of the music industry. He emphasized that amidst the difficulties, he felt grounded by his values of creativity and humility.

“If you take your ego out of the equation, you can achieve anything,” Summit said. “I believe that.”

