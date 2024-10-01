Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Chicago turns brat as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan stun in Sweat tour

Illustration by Lily Ogburn
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan sing two songs together at each concert: “1999” and “Talk talk.”
Maya Wong, Development & Recruitment Editor
October 1, 2024

Brat summer is certainly not over yet.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan transformed a sold-out United Center into a 23,500-person club on Monday night during the ninth installment of their Sweat tour. With flashing lights, mesmerizing video projections and powerful vocals, the pair created an intoxicating atmosphere, reminiscent of a dance floor.

When English singer-songwriter Charli XCX released her sixth studio album “Brat” in early June, the hyperpop project sent lime green waves across pop culture. With its cover’s simple sans serif font and once unfashionable bright green background, the “Brat” brand has sneaked its way into clothing stores, memes and presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign (Harris adopted the “Brat” stylization on social media after Charli XCX tweeted “kamala IS brat”). The word “brat” even took on a new meaning: something fashionable, chic and cool.

Although Charli XCX’s summer was more commercially successful, Sivan’s music certainly held its own. Promoting his October 2023 album “Something to Give Each Other,” Sivan’s suggestive dance moves and honey-like vocals made everyone in the crowd swoon. His viral “Got Me Started” dance (which was parodied by SNL earlier this year) kicked off the concert with familiar moves.

The Sweat tour as a whole, though, was certainly a celebration of all things brat, pop, clubbing and embracing one’s sexuality.

The singers alternated performing in sets of about three songs at a time. After Sivan’s first set, Charli XCX made her entrance known using a neon green curtain box that spanned from the floor to the ceiling, with “brat” written on all four sides. As the curtain fell, the pop icon appeared from artificial fog, singing the album’s concluding song “365.” She continued pumping up the crowd with singles “360” (the sister song to “365”) and “Von dutch.”

Where Charli XCX brought angst and energy, Sivan mellowed the concert with softer tunes like “Rager teenager!” and “Dance to This.” Sitting and lying on a metallic silver bed, he serenaded fans under deep blue lights.

The pair’s performance styles complemented each other well, too. Charli XCX commanded the stage with vogue struts and wild dance moves. Sivan adopted a smooth, cool guy aesthetic, incorporating numerous dance numbers with his posse. Together, the headliners embodied sex, freedom and fun.

Most notable of the set were Charli XCX’s performance of “Apple” and Sivan’s take of “One of Your Girls.” Although Charli XCX sang her popular song in one stationary spot, her crowd work and clear vocals were excellent throughout. The song highlighted one special fan, who enthusiastically performed the viral TikTok dance to the song “Apple” on screen. A video of Sivan in drag prefaced his performance of “One of Your Girls,” recalling the song’s music video. As he sang, Sivan executed a sultry chair dance that wooed the entirety of the arena.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the Sweat tour was its stage. Three layers of high scaffolding served as a backdrop for the stage’s main section, creating vertical dimension while the singers performed. Scaffolding was also used under the stage’s walkway, which led to a platform closer to the arena’s center. Charli XCX and Sivan utilized this area for multiple sections of the show, strutting through the space while performing. Singers have certainly used backstage areas as part of their set, but under-stage is a new innovation.

Although only the first few rows of general admission could see Charli XCX and Sivan, artful camerawork paired with the two’s alluring stage presence brought the area to life on big screens.

But nothing compared to the crowd’s energy. Nearly every attendee danced through the night until 10:30 p.m., jumping up and down to synth beats. One in every few fans wore an article of neon green clothing, donning lyrics like “I’m so Julia” and “365 party girl.”

If one thing is true, it’s that Charli XCX and Sivan know how to have a good time. Oh, and brat fall has just begun.

Email: [email protected]
X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:
Laufey enchants Chicago on aptly named ‘The Goddess Tour’
Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Actors Mi Kang and Tyler Meredith share a moment on stage for Goodman’s ‘Inherit the Wind’
NU alum Mi Kang talks personal ambitions, new play ‘Inherit the Wind’
Francis Ford Coppola released his most recent directorial feature on Friday.
Reel Thoughts: Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ delivers miniature returns
CB, played by Kieran Rowe, delivers an emotional monologue.
“Dog Sees God” balances comedy and heartbreak in Sit & Spin Productions fall play
The 50-year celebration of the festival featured films and shorts by female filmmakers and directors.
Block Museum and Gene Siskel Film Center celebrate 50th anniversary of the Films by Women/Chicago ’74 festival
Lead singer and sole consistent member of rotating band Robot Heart Throb, Jared Hochberg, is the songwriter of the band’s pieces.
Q&A: Jared Hochberg talks songwriting for Robot Heart Throb, magnifying the allure of performing live
Slaughter Beach, Dog frontman Jake Ewald was one of the live performances at Thalia Hall last year, alternating between playful energy and endearing humility.
Five Evanston and Chicago live music venues to tune into this school year
More in Latest Stories
Redshirt junior punter Luke Akers gets set to punt against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 14.
Football: Luke Akers thrives in return to Northwestern’s starting punter job
Graduate student defensive lineman Jaylen Pate lines up ahead of a snap against Eastern Illinois Sept. 14.
Football: Northwestern’s Jaylen Pate finds fuel in his process, strives for consistency
Northwestern huddles before a play against Eastern Illinois.
Football: Curt Cignetti has turned No. 23 Indiana into a resurgent force ahead of Northwestern matchup
Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman in practice this week. Dagan Fruchtman joins Northwestern after a professional career in Israel.
Women’s Tennis: Israeli star Mika Dagan Fruchtman readies for four years at Northwestern
As ASG prepares to roll out its digitized Student Organization Finance Office platform to all student groups, the Executive Board and committee members are focusing on educating student leaders about the new system to manage finances.
ASG gears up for financial reform, education for student organizations
At VentureCat 2024, Northwestern's annual student startup competition, TurboLearn won the grand prize of $100,000.
This NU student and his friend founded the next AI study tool sensation
More in Music
Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that Alternative singer Dominic Fike, who headlined Dillo Day 2022, will no longer perform at the festival due to health reasons.
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit "Stolen Dance" headlined Saturday's lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit "Stolen Dance" headlined Saturday's lineup.
“Artist-first” Winnetka Music Festival brings Milky Chance, Band of Horses, NU band and more to the North Shore
Steve Albini crouches behind a sheet of plexiglass as a crowd of his campus adversaries gather around to throw things at him. They were invited by Albini as a part of a project for Albini’s art class. Much of Albini’s provocative career got its start during his time at NU.
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
SWAN’s 3rd annual Kresgepalooza showcased musicians, like band The Transcontinental Slip n’ Slide.
SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza
Billie Eilish released her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” on Friday.
Liner Notes: Billie Eilish is a tortured popstar in ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’