Medill and SESP launch new dual-degree program

The+steps+leading+up+to+a+stone+building+labeled%2C+%E2%80%9CWalter+Annenberg+Hall.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The program will take five years to complete and allow students to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Education and Social Policy.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
September 16, 2023

The Medill School of Journalism and the School of Social Policy will offer a new, five-year dual-degree program for undergraduate students beginning this academic year, Northwestern announced Friday.

The dual degree will allow students to apply journalistic skills to the fields of education and social policy through workshops facilitated by faculty from both schools, according to a Friday news release.

“Over the last five years, several students have sought an opportunity to match their interest in journalism with their interest in education or social policy,” Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said in the release. “We see many connections in these fields, and we are delighted to be able to provide students with a formal path to pursue these interests.”

Undergraduates enrolled in the dual-degree will graduate with both a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Education and Social Policy. They will also have the opportunity to select one of any of the undergraduate concentrations offered by SESP — elementary and secondary teaching, human development in context, learning and organizational change, or learning sciences.

Students in the five-year program will also be able to choose between participating in the Medill Journalism Residency program or a SESP practicum during their third year, per the release.

“Fundamentally, the School of Education and Social Policy prepares leaders,” SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy said in the release. “Many come to us with this drive and they’re interested in community and relationships. Our job is to create the conditions for students to lead whatever lives they wish, and the new dual degree program with Medill is another piece of that.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

