Alpha Epsilon Pi to close Northwestern chapter effective immediately

Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house. AEPi International will shut down the Northwestern Tau Delta chapter following violations of health and safety guidelines.

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Alpha Epsilon Pi International has decided to close its Tau Delta chapter at Northwestern effective immediately following repeated violations of the University’s and AEPi health and safety guidelines, AEPi media spokesman Jonathan Pierce wrote in a statement to The Daily.

“The chapter repeatedly violated the terms of its probationary status on campus by hosting social events at which alcohol was present,” Pierce wrote. “Those violations have (led) to this decision.”

Northwestern Vice President for Communications Jon Yates wrote to The Daily that the fraternity violated the University’s student code of conduct and AEPi’s health and safety policies starting in Fall 2021. He said the University’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life respects the organization’s decision.

Students protested outside AEPi’s on-campus fraternity house in September 2021 after multiple individuals reported they were drugged at an AEPi house event.

This January, an anonymous individual reported an instance of forcible sex offense that allegedly occurred at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s on-campus fraternity house. The disposition was cited as “closed” on the University Police daily blotter, as of January 30.

Yates said the University is assisting members of the AEPi fraternity at NU to find housing on the Evanston campus. He added that no members will be able to live in the chapter house after April 2.

“The University has and will continue to provide support and resources to the chapter’s members as they navigate the circumstances surrounding this decision,” he wrote.

Pierce said AEPi regrets having to close the chapter but looks forward to returning to NU in “the near future.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

