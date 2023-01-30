Forcible battery incident reported at AEPi fraternity house

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

This morning, an anonymous individual reported an instance of forcible sex offense that allegedly occurred on January 27 at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s on-campus fraternity house.

University Police updated their daily blotter with the incident today, citing that the disposition is now “closed.”

The Tau Delta chapter posted on their Instagram story tonight that they were informed of the report via social media and that the chapter is taking it “very seriously.” Chapter leadership said in a statement to The Daily that they have contacted University administrators regarding the incident.

“Conduct like this is absolutely unacceptable within our chapter and we are doing everything we can to find out what happened and address it immediately,” chapter leadership told The Daily.

Students protested outside AEPi’s on-campus fraternity house in September 2021 after multiple individuals reported they were drugged at an AEPi house event.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

