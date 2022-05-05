Northwestern closes investigation into alleged non-consensual druggings at fraternity houses this fall

The fraternity quad. Northwestern hired an external firm to investigate allegations of non-consensual druggings at fraternity houses in fall 2021.

Northwestern will not be taking any action against the Alpha Epsilon Pi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternities or any individuals with regard to allegations of non-consensual druggings in fall 2021, University spokesperson Jon Yates told The Daily.

In Sept. 2021, multiple individuals reported they were drugged at the AEPi house. One day later, an individual also reported being drugged at an SAE house event. NU’s Office of Community Standards opened an investigation into the allegations after the conclusion of the criminal investigation in late November, Yates wrote in a Monday email.

“The University takes such allegations seriously and appreciates the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with potential violations,” Yates said.

NU hired an external firm to investigate the allegations, according to Yates. The firm’s investigation team reviewed available evidence from the criminal investigation and invited available witnesses for initial and follow-up interviews, he added.

The investigation also evaluated other alleged violations of University policy by these fraternities. Yates said NU has implemented “appropriate sanctions” to address these violations.

OCS placed both SAE and AEPi under group disciplinary probation and AEPi under alcohol restriction in March 2022. These disciplinary measures will extend through Spring 2022, though the University has not provided further information about the violations that led to these probations.

The president of NU’s SAE chapter was not available to provide comment, and the president of NU’s AEPi chapter did not respond to a request for comment. The director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life also did not respond to a request for comment.

Directly following these reports of alleged druggings last fall, the University and NU’s Interfraternity Council prohibited members of IFC from holding social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment events. This ban was extended twice, before lifting at the start of Winter Quarter on Jan. 3.

Several days after the alleged druggings, SAE’s national headquarters also issued a cease and desist against the NU chapter of the fraternity.

IFC also announced plans to open an investigation into AEPi and SAE days after the alleged druggings, separate from the investigation that NU and University Police had already opened. IFC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maiapandey

Related Stories:

— Interfraternity Council opens investigation into AEPi, SAE

— Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi

— Multiple individuals say they were drugged at AEPi fraternity house