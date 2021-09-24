Multiple individuals say they were drugged at AEPi fraternity house

Multiple individuals filed separate reports Friday they were drugged at a gathering in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house, according to a University Police crime notice.

The crime notice listed the house’s street address, 584 Lincoln St., but did not identify that the address was an on-campus fraternity house. Northwestern is investigating the reports. The University does not have information on the situation beyond what was in the crime notice, a spokesperson told The Daily.

Students can receive support processing this information from the Center for Awareness, Response and Education, Religious and Spiritual Life and Counseling and Psychological Services.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

