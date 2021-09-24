Multiple individuals say they were drugged at AEPi fraternity house

The+Alpha+Epsilon+Pi+fraternity+house+on+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+campus.+

Daily file photo by Colin Boyle

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on Northwestern’s campus.

Maia Spoto, Print Managing Editor
September 24, 2021

Multiple individuals filed separate reports Friday they were drugged at a gathering in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house, according to a University Police crime notice. 

The crime notice listed the house’s street address, 584 Lincoln St., but did not identify that the address was an on-campus fraternity house. Northwestern is investigating the reports. The University does not have information on the situation beyond what was in the crime notice, a spokesperson told The Daily. 

Students can receive support processing this information from the Center for Awareness, Response and Education, Religious and Spiritual Life and Counseling and Psychological Services.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maia_spoto