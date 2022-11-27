Captured: Women’s basketball scores big at home against Valparaiso

An+athlete+in+a+white+jersey+jumps+to+throw+a+ball+while+surrounded+by+athletes+in+brown+jerseys.

November 27, 2022

Northwestern (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) earned an 81-47 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons (2-3, 0-0 Missouri Valley) at home Sunday. The Wildcats will face Duke in North Carolina on Thursday.

A referee holds a basketball between two athletes.An athlete in a white jersey runs with a basketball while followed by an athlete in a brown jersey.Two athletes in white jerseys reach up.An athlete in a white jersey holds a basketball next to their head.An athlete in a white jersey holds a basketball away from an athlete in a brown jersey.A group of athletes look up.A group of athletes raise their arms and look up.A person in a wildcat costume and a purple jersey holds a rolled-up t-shirt and points.

