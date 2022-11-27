Captured: Women’s basketball scores big at home against Valparaiso

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) earned an 81-47 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons (2-3, 0-0 Missouri Valley) at home Sunday. The Wildcats will face Duke in North Carolina on Thursday.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @EugeniaYujiaCao

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Captured: Wildcats triumph over Purple Eagles at Tuesday matchup

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Niagara 38

— Captured: Jillian Brown steps up in the stadium, behind the scenes