Captured: Jillian Brown steps up in the stadium, behind the scenes

A sophomore guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jillian Brown quickly became an important part of Northwestern’s women’s basketball team, ranking third in minutes played last season as a freshman, behind veterans Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw. This season, Brown said she will likely take on an even larger role with the departure of Burton and Lauryn Satterwhite.

To Brown, basketball is not just a game, but a tradition and a community. The Daily spoke with Brown about her life as a student-athlete.

Gallery | 13 Photos Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer Brown said she came to NU for its academics, location, team culture and coaching staff.



“It really just checked off everything that I wanted in a school and in a basketball program,” Brown said.

