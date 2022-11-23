Captured: Wildcats triumph over Purple Eagles at Tuesday matchup

A+basketball+player+in+white+dribbles+the+ball+with+their+right+hand+while+a+player+in+purple+to+their+left+tries+to+block+them.

Zoey Soh and Angeli Mittal
November 23, 2022

Northwestern (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) dominated its Tuesday evening match at home with a 76-38 win against Niagara (1-3, 0-0 Metro Atlantic). The Cats consistently picked up more points than Niagara each quarter to end the game with double the Purple Eagles’ score. NU will play its fifth consecutive home game against Valparaiso on Sunday.

A basketball player in white dribbles the ball while a player in purple tries to push them away.A basketball player in white catches the ball to the left while someone in purple tries to reach for it.A basketball player in white dribbles the ball while a person in purple looks down at them.A basketball player in a white jersey gets ready to hand off the basketball while players in purple try to block the pass.A basketball player in purple is flat on the ground and another player to their right in white is running towards them. Both players look at the basketball to their right.A basketball player in a white jersey holds a basketball over their head and gets ready to throw it.Band players in purple play brass instruments. The person in the foreground with a black mask holds a saxophone.A basketball player in a white jersey gets ready to throw a basketball.A basketball player in white yells while holding a basketball in their right hand.A basketball player in white jumps to bring the basketball closer to the hoop as they attempt to shoot while other players in purple and white watch.A basketball player in white gets ready to throw a basketball above their head.A basketball player in white catches the basketball as other players in purple and white try to reach for it.A cheerleader holds pom poms above their head.

