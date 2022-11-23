Captured: Wildcats triumph over Purple Eagles at Tuesday matchup

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) dominated its Tuesday evening match at home with a 76-38 win against Niagara (1-3, 0-0 Metro Atlantic). The Cats consistently picked up more points than Niagara each quarter to end the game with double the Purple Eagles’ score. NU will play its fifth consecutive home game against Valparaiso on Sunday.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @zzoeysoh

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

