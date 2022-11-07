Feinberg Prof. Susan Quaggin receives American Heart Association recognition

Feinberg Prof. Susan Quaggin is one of seven scientists who were recognized by the American Heart Association this year.

Feinberg Prof. Susan Quaggin has been named an American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist, the Feinberg School of Medicine announced Oct. 31.

The award this year recognized seven scientists who have advanced understanding of cardiovascular, stroke or brain health. The 2022 awardees were honored at the association’s Scientific Sessions, a conference held in Chicago and virtually that lasted Saturday through Monday.

“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of an incredibly talented team of mentees and collaborators that I have had the privilege to work with over many years,” Quaggin said in a news release.

Quaggin’s research mainly relates to kidney health. She has advanced models used to study kidney disease.

Her discoveries surrounding the vascular endothelial growth factor led to greater understanding of kidney failure. Her work has also been applied to kidney disease patients at high risk for cardiovascular mortality.

The award is important to Quaggin, she said, because of its recognition of the interdisciplinary nature of her work.

“It is particularly meaningful to me as a nephrologist because of the critical relationships between the kidney and heart to advance human health,” Quaggin said in the release.

