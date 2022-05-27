Northwestern to rename 560 Lincoln after University President Morton Schapiro and wife Mimi Schapiro

University President Morton Schapiro. Northwestern is renaming 560 Lincoln after him and his wife Mimi Schapiro.

Northwestern will rename 560 Lincoln to Schapiro Hall in honor of departing University President Morton Schapiro and his wife Mimi Schapiro, the University announced Friday.

The renaming will take effect in June, following signing installation that will begin next week.

Members of the Board of Trustees and other University supporters donated to the Morton and Mimi Schapiro Endowed Fund, which will support resident programming and maintenance in soon-to-be Schapiro Hall. Morton Schapiro will conclude his tenure on Aug. 31.

“Under his leadership and support, our students have flourished,” J. Landis Martin, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a news release. “It’s only fitting that we honor his legacy and the kindness extended by his family to our academic community by naming this building in their honor.”

Opened in 2017, the building features modern architecture, classrooms, music rooms and recreation services. It also houses the North Area desk and mailroom and is currently home to about 425 students.

Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier said the opening of the dorm marked “a new era” in undergraduate housing, just as Schapiro’s tenure provided a new era for students.

“His dedication to the residential experience — and the renovation and restoration of our residence halls — has been powerful,” Payne-Kirchmeier said. “These important spaces facilitate foundational and meaningful connections and create supportive communities in which our students live, learn and grow.”

On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council also honored Schapiro with a congratulatory resolution for his tenure at NU and work with the city.

Three city alderpeople spoke about Schapiro at the event.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know you (and) the vision that you’ve had for the future of Northwestern,” Lightfoot said Wednesday. “I just want to say thank you on behalf of a grateful city for your partnership, for your guidance and counsel to me personally.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @carolinelbrew

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joannah_11

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rjleung7

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maiapandey

Related Stories:

— President Schapiro discusses student body diversity, University global outreach

— Potocsnak family honors University President Morton Schapiro with multimillion dollar gift

— University President Morton Schapiro tests positive for COVID-19