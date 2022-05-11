University President Morton Schapiro tests positive for COVID-19

University President Morton Schapiro tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, Northwestern announced Wednesday.

Schapiro was originally supposed to appear at New York Will. Celebrate, a Thursday event in New York, N.Y. celebrating the conclusion of We Will. The Campaign for Northwestern. However, on Wednesday afternoon, attendees received an email announcing that the event had been canceled due to Schapiro’s positive test.

Schapiro, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he is taking precautions in line with CDC and University guidelines.

“I’m resting comfortably with moderate symptoms and gratitude for caring family and friends and effective vaccines,” Schapiro said in a Wednesday Leadership Note. “I encourage everyone to keep up to date on boosters and take other precautions as necessary as we continue to care for one another.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton