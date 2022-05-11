Potocsnak family honors University President Morton Schapiro with multimillion dollar gift

The Arch. The donation will endow the Northwestern Academy for Chicago Public Schools and the University’s Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award program, which will both be renamed in Schapiro’s honor.

The Potocsnak family has made a multimillion-dollar gift to Northwestern in honor of University President Morton Schapiro, whose 13-year tenure concludes in August.

“With this gift, my family and I intend not only to honor Morty, but also hopefully to inspire future Morty Schapiros when they realize what their contributions can achieve,” Chicago industrialist John Potocsnak said in a Tuesday news release.

The Northwestern Academy for Chicago Public Schools was established in 2013 and is a free, multi-year college access program for high school students in the CPS system with limited financial means.

The academy was created after conversations between Schapiro and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who wanted to create opportunities for high school students who didn’t qualify for one of the district’s selective enrollment, college preparatory schools.

The Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award program was launched in 2011 and annually honors five high school teachers who have impacted the NU community.

Schapiro asks graduating seniors to submit nominations for their favorite high school teacher, which are reviewed by a selection committee of faculty, staff and students.

“I’m proud of the way Northwestern faculty, staff and students launched and developed these two incredibly meaningful programs,” Schapiro said in the release. “And I’m grateful beyond words for how the Potocsnak family has stepped forward to endow them both in perpetuity.”

