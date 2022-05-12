Driver arrested, charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon

Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence.

Evanston Police Special Operations Group arrested a driver with a ghost gun Wednesday during a traffic stop, EPD announced.

Ghost guns are firearms that are not federally regulated, lack serial numbers and are commonly handmade. Today’s arrest was the second ghost gun arrest in Evanston in the last three weeks.

Detectives stopped the driver’s car after noticing its expired registration, the release said. The 19-year-old driver did not show a driver’s license, the release said, and fled the scene after exiting the car.

EPD detectives pursued the driver on foot. During the brief chase, a detective was injured. He was treated for a knee injury and released from the hospital within a few hours.

Upon apprehending and searching the driver, the detectives found a loaded handgun in his pants, according to the release. The release said the driver did not have a Firearm Owners Identification card or a Concealed Carry License.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two felony charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and causing harm while resisting an officer. It also approved a misdemeanor for possessing ammunition without a FOID card and a traffic citation.

