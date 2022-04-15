NU COVID-19 positivity rate reaches second highest of the pandemic with limited testing, no mask mandate

With the rise of the omicron subvariant BA.2, the University saw heightened positivity rate across multiple dorms, reporting one of the highest positivity rates on campus since the start of the pandemic.

Northwestern’s positivity rate reached the second highest reported throughout the pandemic at 5.91% in the absence of testing and masking requirements on campus.

The highest positivity rate, 5.98%, was reported at the end of Fall Quarter when about 3,400 tests were received and most students had already left campus for Winter Break.

This week’s rate is 0.21 percentage points higher than the third-highest positivity rate reported on Jan 7., coinciding with the peak of the omicron wave, when the University reported the highest number of cases in a single week.

At that time, students were required to complete entry testing — with about 16,400 tests conducted that week — and the masking mandate in all public spaces was in place. With less than one-third the number of tests conducted this week, the positivity rate surpassed that of the peak of the omicron wave.

New positive cases this week reached 304 — almost double last week’s 157 with about 250 more tests conducted this week.

This trend was also seen in the city of Evanston during the same timeframe, with the city reporting an increase to 197 cases compared to last week’s 95. While case numbers and positivity rates rise, however, the Illinois Department of Public Health decided to stop tracking these metrics per interpretation of national guidelines.

Of the 304 University cases, undergraduate students comprise more than half at 176 — a trend atypical of what was seen in the previous weeks, when non-undergraduate students accounted for the majority.

This week, non-undergraduate students made up 27% of the cases with 81. Staff members constitute 29 positives while faculty account for 18 cases.

While campus COVID-19 positivity rates and cases significantly rose this week, students living in Sargent Hall, Chapin Hall and East Fairchild received emails this week notifying them of heightened COVID-19 positivity in their residence halls.

Residents of Sargent and East Fairchild were not asked to take any additional steps regarding these outbreaks but were instead encouraged to “continue to be mindful” of symptoms, hygiene and large gatherings, according to emails obtained by The Daily. Those living in Chapin were asked to refrain from hosting guests through April 17 and to test if symptomatic.

In a Wednesday email to The Daily, the University acknowledged the heightened positivity on campus this week. University spokesperson Erin Karter said this trend follows that seen in surrounding communities and universities across the country, and NU will implement any mitigation strategies in consultation with local health officials and internal experts.

While Karter said Quarantine and Isolation Housing is “significantly below capacity and well below the highs seen in January with the omicron surge,” the University has yet to comment on the heightened positivity to the broader campus community.

“While masking is not required in most spaces, the University continues to strongly recommend masking in areas where distancing is not possible,” Karter said.

NU students, faculty and staff can receive free, in-person asymptomatic testing at the Donald P. Jacobs Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekdays. Those with symptoms should use the northwest side testing entrance at the Jacobs Center to receive in-person testing between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

