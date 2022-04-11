Two years of NU COVID-19 testing requirements and dwindling enforcement

Testing requirements have been prevalent since the students were allowed back on campus last year. Their enforcement, however, has been spotty.

Since students were allowed to return to campus in winter 2021, Northwestern has implemented a series of testing requirements which have changed according to the public health landscape and national guidance.

Last year, NU was adamant about community adherence to these protocols — with third-party reminders and then-Northwestern University Health Services emails to those who missed testing. University spokesperson Erin Karter wrote in an email to The Daily that the University, as well as schools and units, sent testing reminders when deemed necessary.

With greater community vaccination because of the Fall Quarter requirements — as 98% of the NU community has received two doses and 90 to 93% of students have received a booster shot — these consistent testing reminders seem to have relaxed.

For fully-vaccinated individuals who have received a booster shot, if eligible, there’s no testing requirement for Spring Quarter. Yet NU continues to mandate arrival testing at the start of each quarter, which McCormick sophomore Emma Jackson said it should continue to do.

“If it’s more like a testing encouragement, I think students will not get tested,” she said. “Just because restrictions for COVID are being lifted doesn’t mean we can just completely forget about testing at all.”

Last year, after missing some of the twice-weekly tests required of undergraduates, Jackson said she received email reminders from the University.

At the start of Winter Quarter 2021, students were required to complete three PCR tests with the University’s partner, Color, upon arrival. About 7,500 tests were conducted during each of the first three weeks of January 2021, reflecting these requirements and the decreased numbers of students on campus with most classes still exclusively virtual.

Starting February 22, 2021, students were asked to complete two antigen tests with the University’s new partner Abbott. As a result, the anticipated updated testing requirements of one PCR and one antigen test was postponed by a week due to shipping delays of Color tests. This updated policy took effect from March 1, 2021 to May 12, 2021.

While the increased testing policies took effect for these 11 weeks, the University received an average of about 12,300 tests weekly, excluding Spring Break 2021.