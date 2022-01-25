City Council to restart city manager search after finalist drops out

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. City Council plans to restart its city manager search after a finalist dropped out for a position elsewhere.

City Council announced Tuesday that a finalist for the city manager position, Daniel Ramos, rescinded his application after accepting a position in another community, sending the city’s search for a new city manager back to the drawing board.

Ramos was one of two finalists announced for the position on Jan. 5, and fielded questions from Evanston residents during a virtual town hall on Jan. 9. He currently serves as the deputy city administrator for Baltimore.

“As the City Council does not see a path forward with the current search, it intends to restart the search process with a new executive recruitment firm as quickly as possible,” the city’s news release said. “The City Council is committed to a community-informed search and will provide updates to the community as soon as more information becomes available.”

At her Saturday ward meeting, Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) said City Council was slated to select the next city manager during their Feb. 14 meeting.

City Council contracted consulting firm CPS HR to carry out a nationwide search in October following the resignation of previous city manager Erika Storlie. City Council appointed Deputy City Manager Kelley Gandurski to serve as interim city manager on Sept. 21 following Storlie’s exit.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

