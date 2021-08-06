Storlie may step down as city manager following allegations of sexual harassment by lakefront staff

Erika Storlie. On Friday, the city announced Storlie would step down from her role as city manager.

City manager Erika Storlie may leave her position in the wake of allegations of a culture of sexual harassment among lakefront staff, with a separation agreement on Monday’s City Council agenda.

Storlie, who has served as city manager since October 2020, would conclude her time in the role on Oct. 8. She was previously interim city manager for nearly two years after her predecessor Wally Bobkiewicz left the role. She has worked for Evanston in a variety of roles since 2004.

Upon exiting the role, Storlie would receive 20 weeks’ salary as severance pay and insurance coverage through the end of the year. She is also required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the city’s handling of the sexual harassment allegations as per her agreement.

Storlie and multiple other city leaders came under fire due to the city’s response to a petition from last summer in which over 50 lakefront employees detailed extensive sexual harassment. A WBEZ investigation informed the community of the petition’s existence, spurring weeks of conversation and controversy on the subject.

Jennifer Lin, the city’s head of human resources, was also put on administrative leave due to her involvement in the situation.

Storlie’s exit would mean the city will yet again have to begin to look for a new city manager after conducting a year-long search that concluded in October 2020 with Storlie’s appointment. The city has not yet announced plans for a search process.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— City employees describe culture of sexual misconduct on Evanston beaches

— Evanston’s top HR official suspended after allegations of widespread sexual harassment among beach staff

— Erika Storlie was nominated to be Evanston’s next city manager. Some residents aren’t happy.

Comments