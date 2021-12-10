How to donate to the families of two teenagers hospitalized after Evanston shooting

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Two teenagers remain hospitalized after a Nov. 28 shooting at an Evanston gas station. Here’s how to donate to their families.

Michael Jefferson’s 14-year-old daughter was shot in the head. He’s been at her bedside as she undergoes extensive treatment, and he’s unsure when he’ll be able to return to work, according to his GoFundMe statement. As a single father of five kids, he is asking for financial support.

You can donate to Jefferson and his family here.

A 17-year-old boy also remains hospitalized after the shooting. According to Rhonda Dennison’s GoFundMe, he underwent his first full day of physical and occupational therapy Monday and hopes to regain more movement through continuous therapy. His family is asking for financial assistance to offset the cost of his long-term medical care.

You can donate to the family here.

