EPD identifies teen shot to death near Evanston gas station

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Evanston Police Department identified the teenager shot to death Sunday as 17-year-old Carl Dennison.

Dennison died of his injuries at Mobil Gas Station, 1950 Green Bay Rd. Four other teenagers — two boys and two girls — were injured by the shooting and transported to area hospitals. One 14-year-old is in critical condition, and the other three teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Evanston police Sergeant Ken Carter.

All four are Evanston or Skokie residents, he said. EPD’s preliminary investigation revealed those shot all knew each other, Carter said. He added that the male teens stood by a car at the gas station and the female teens were inside the vehicle.

“Based on our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted incident,” Carter said. “The motive for this crime is still under investigation.”

Evanston police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting at the gas station. Cmdr. Ryan Glew said the shooting is not related to another shooting that took place at Howard Street and Chicago Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday.

Mayor Daniel Biss said the city pledges to find justice for those shot, but also to redouble its efforts in violence prevention.

“Today Evanston’s heart is broken,” Biss said. “Any act of violence that occurs here tears the fabric of our community, but the extraordinary youth of the victims of last night’s tragedy is tugging at the consciences of all of us today.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

