IFC extends fraternity recruitment ban until at least the start of Winter Quarter

Students protest outside the SAE and AEPi houses on Sept. 27 in support of the removal of Greek life from Northwestern’s campus. NU’s Interfraternity Council extended its ban on recruitment until at least Winter Quarter 2022, the organization announced Tuesday.

Northwestern’s Interfraternity Council extended its ban on fraternity recruitment until at least the start of Winter Quarter 2022, the organization announced in a Tuesday statement.

IFC’s ban on all chapter-sponsored social events — both on and off campus — will also remain in effect until at least Jan. 3, 2022, the first day of Winter Quarter, as a result of an extension announced on Oct. 15.

The University and IFC enacted the initial ban on IFC social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment events from Sept. 25 to Oct. 17. The University announced the ban in the second of two consecutive University Police crime notices, which announced multiple individuals reported they were drugged at events held in Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi’s on-campus houses. The University has not yet released the results of its investigations into the reports.

Days after NU announced the ban, students protested outside of the SAE and AEPi on-campus houses, demanding the removal of Greek life from NU’s campus.

IFC and Fraternity and Sorority Life, in collaboration with on-campus partners, have also designed an education curriculum for fraternities, the statement said.

The curriculum is intended to promote a “cultural shift” in the fraternity community, the statement said. IFC expects at least 90% of members of the IFC Community will participate in the program.

“We further commit to working on shifting the fraternity culture at NU towards one that, most of all, is based on values and we are confident that our upcoming workshops will be a strong first step,” the statement said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @waverly_long

Related Stories:

— IFC extends fraternity social ban, recruitment suspension

— Interfraternity Council opens investigation into AEPi, SAE

— Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi