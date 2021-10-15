IFC extends fraternity social ban, recruitment suspension

Students protest outside the SAE and AEPi houses on Sept. 27 in support of the removal of Greek life from Northwestern’s campus. NU’s Interfraternity Council extended its ban on chapter-sponsored social events until at least Jan. 3, 2022, the organization announced Friday.

Northwestern’s Interfraternity Council extended its ban on chapter-sponsored social events until at least Jan. 3, 2022, the first day of Winter Quarter, the organization announced Friday.

IFC also extended its suspension on recruitment activities until at least Nov. 7. The organization and the University will review the recruitment suspension on Nov. 1 and decide whether to shorten or extend it.

The social ban applies to events with or without alcohol present, both on- off-campus. Chapters can still engage in alcohol-free education, philanthropy and member development programs after gaining approval from IFC and Fraternity and Sorority Life.

The new policy builds upon an existing ban on IFC social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment events the University and IFC put in place from Sept. 25 to Oct. 17. Days after the University announced the initial ban in a University Police crime notice, students protested outside the SAE and AEPi houses, advocating for the permanent eradication of Greek life.

IFC President Nick Papandreou said the new policy, which the council passed unanimously, is the result of discussions between IFC and FSL.

If a chapter violates the ban, it will be required to pay a $1,000 fine and moved to associate status for the following quarter, resulting in the loss of its ability to vote in IFC matters.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @waverly_long

Related Stories:

— Interfraternity Council opens investigation into AEPi, SAE

— ‘No more excuses’: 2,000 students protest Greek life after series of reported druggings at fraternity houses

— Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi