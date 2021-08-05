Evanston implements new masking guideline after rise in COVID-19 cases

Evanston has reintroduced a city-wide guideline requiring masks in all public indoor spaces, the city announced Thursday.

The city’s new requirement follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after Evanston was upgraded to an area of “substantial transmission.” For every 100,000 residents, the city now has 73.5 new COVID-19 cases across a seven day period — a spike prompted by the recent rise in delta variant cases.

This declaration means the city follows suit in requiring masks indoors after both Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High school implemented mask mandates for the upcoming school year, on July 30 and July 28, respectively.

Evanston is outpacing the nation in vaccinations, with 79 percent of residents receiving both doses. The city will continue to provide updates as health protocols change.

