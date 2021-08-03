Northwestern reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective Aug. 4

The Donald P. Jacobs Center. NU’s indoor mask requirement will go into effect again on Aug. 4.

Northwestern will reinstate a mask mandate for all indoor shared spaces on campus, the University announced Tuesday.

The requirement, which will go into effect Wednesday, was based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Cases of COVID-19 have risen across the nation in recent weeks in a surge of the more infectious delta variant. At NU, there has also been a slight uptick in cases.

Exceptions to this mandate are made when community members are in private spaces such as offices or residences, as well as while they are eating or drinking. Faculty teaching in-person classes can also instruct without a mask if they are fully vaccinated and socially distanced.

While masks are still not required outdoors, some events may decide to implement a requirement based on attendance and location.

Earlier this year, NU mandated vaccines for all community members for the fall, with over 30,000 confirming they have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of now. Further updates on plans for the fall, including masking requirements, will come in late August.

