Northwestern announces full return to in-person instruction in fall

The Weber Arch. On Friday, NU announced plans to return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

After over a year of primarily remote instruction due to COVID-19, Northwestern announced Friday that it plans to return to in-person instruction, events and most other campus services during the 2021-22 academic year.

As the University looks toward the fall, students should expect to be on campus to make academic progress in their programs, the announcement said. Some classes, primarily in graduate programs, will still have remote or hybrid options, however.

Additionally, international students facing potential travel difficulties will receive more information from their schools about potential solutions if they are not able to arrive in time for the start of Fall Quarter.

Throughout June, NU’s campus has gradually opened more, with mask mandates and COVID-19 testing requirements being dropped for vaccinated community members.

The announcement also comes just a day after the University shared a mandate requiring faculty and staff to receive vaccinations ahead of the fall. Students were previously informed of their vaccine requirement in May.

In preparation for the fall, offices will make a gradual return to in-person work, reopening completely before classes begin. However, local medical guidance may change, so the University will continue to provide updates over the course of the summer.

Events and webinars about the return to campus process will also be scheduled in the coming months, with the first, an event for faculty and staff, to take place July 21.

