Northwestern lifts mask mandates, testing requirements for vaccinated individuals

Northwestern has lifted multiple aspects of its COVID-19 restrictions as Illinois moves into Phase 5 of its reopening plan, the University announced Tuesday.

Mask mandates in most indoor and outdoor spaces have been lifted for vaccinated individuals, though some events may require the use of a mask. Community members who have confirmed their vaccination status with the University do not need to complete recurring asymptomatic COVID-19 testing or utilize NU’s Symptom Tracker.

For community members who have not yet been fully vaccinated, masks and two weekly COVID-19 rapid tests are still required, and the Symptom Tracker must be completed before campus entry.

All capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor events have also been lifted no matter the vaccination status of those in attendance, though other rules must be followed. Northwestern Medicine facilities will also be an exception to the rules — masks must be worn at all NU Health facilities and testing sites, including Searle Hall and the Jacobs Center.

The University will continue to update its COVID-19 webpage in the coming days as it looks to move forward in this new stage of the pandemic.

