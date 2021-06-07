Northwestern requires proof of vaccination by July 11, releases details on exemptions

The Weber Arch. On Monday, NU released details on its vaccination requirements for the 2021-22 school year.

Northwestern released a proof of vaccination form to track student compliance in a Monday email, also setting a July 11 deadline.

The message to the community, signed by Vice President for Operations Luke Figora, follows a May 12 announcement that required vaccinations for students who plan to enroll in on-campus programs for the 2021-22 school year.

Students must complete the form by deadline to avoid holds on their accounts, which will go into place on July 12, the email said. Students who have been fully vaccinated or need to request a vaccine exemption should fill out the form as soon as possible, but those who have only received a first dose should wait until receiving their second dose to complete the form.

Those who were fully vaccinated in any clinics held by the University do not need to complete the form, as NU already has their full vaccination information on file. Those who only received one dose at NU, however, do need to confirm completion of their second dose.

Exemption requests should be filed at least two weeks before fall registration begins to allow for adequate processing time.

Students who cannot access a vaccine should file an exemption request based on lack of access, and the University will work to ensure vaccination upon their return in the fall, according to the message.

