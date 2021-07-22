ETHS announces vaccination verification process for 2021-22 academic year

Evanston Township High School. On Wednesday, the school announced proof of vaccination requirements for the upcoming academic year.

Students and staff at Evanston Township High School have been asked to provide proof of vaccination ahead of the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced Wednesday.

While vaccinations are not required to participate in in-person instruction for the upcoming school year, the school previously announced a policy requiring non-vaccinated students and staff to wear face coverings on school premises.

After providing proof of vaccination to the school, community members will not need to wear a mask — but those who have not submitted proof will be considered unvaccinated by the school.

Student vaccination records must be submitted by Aug. 5 to be processed by the first day of school on Aug. 16. For staff, however, proof of vaccination is due on Aug. 2. Students can either complete a Proof of Vaccination form or fax, or mail or drop off a copy of their vaccination card.

Students who are not approved by the first day of school must wear a mask at all times on school property. If vaccination status changes, a student’s status can be updated at any time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— ETHS will not require masks for vaccinated students in the fall, school says

— District 65 to continue requiring face coverings regardless of vaccination status

— Illinois schools lift mask mandate for vaccinated individuals for fall

Comments