ETHS announces vaccination verification process for 2021-22 academic year
July 22, 2021
Students and staff at Evanston Township High School have been asked to provide proof of vaccination ahead of the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced Wednesday.
While vaccinations are not required to participate in in-person instruction for the upcoming school year, the school previously announced a policy requiring non-vaccinated students and staff to wear face coverings on school premises.
After providing proof of vaccination to the school, community members will not need to wear a mask — but those who have not submitted proof will be considered unvaccinated by the school.
Student vaccination records must be submitted by Aug. 5 to be processed by the first day of school on Aug. 16. For staff, however, proof of vaccination is due on Aug. 2. Students can either complete a Proof of Vaccination form or fax, or mail or drop off a copy of their vaccination card.
Students who are not approved by the first day of school must wear a mask at all times on school property. If vaccination status changes, a student’s status can be updated at any time.
